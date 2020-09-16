PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors were defeated 3-1 by Caledonia last Thursday night. All four sets were tightly contested until the end, but the Lady Warriors could not match Caledonia’s prowess at the net.
“I think tonight we played not to lose and we didn’t play to win,” said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. “Every ball we sent their way created an opportunity for them to score and they took advantage of it.”
The Lady Warriors took a 16-13 lead on Caledonia in the first set behind kills by Kensley Nowicki, Sadie Stegall and Mollie Rackley, as well as an ace by Caroline Howard and a block from De’Aisha Browner. Caledonia responded by going on a 10-0 run to take the lead, and they closed out the set by the score of 25-21.
Audrey Hamill powered the Lady Warriors early on in the second set. The junior recorded four kills to help Pontotoc to a 9-6 lead. A few moments later De’Aisha Browner registered a kill to increase the Lady Warriors' lead to 15-13, but Caledonia answered with a 9-3 run to take a 22-18 lead. They held on to win 25-23.
Down 10-9 early in the third set, Pontotoc responded by going on a 10-0 run behind two kills from De’Aisha Browner and an ace by Scout Waldrop. Pontotoc answered Caledonia point for point the rest of the set and prevailed 25-21.
The Lady Warriors battled until the end in the fourth set. Pontotoc led 5-2 early on, but the visitors scored six straight points to lead 8-5. Sadie Stegall had back-to-back kills to help keep it close, but Caledonia built an 18-13 lead. Pontotoc battled back to tie things up at 21-21, but Caledonia closed out the set with four straight points to win the match.
“I told them afterwards one loss in September isn’t the end of the world and that they are a good team,” said coach McGregor. “It was a really close game, there was 14 points difference at the end of the night and they should be proud of how they played.”
Earlier in the week Pontotoc (6-4) had defeated New Albany 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-15) on Monday, September 7. On Saturday the Lady Warriors dropped matches to Tupelo, Lake Cormorant and New Hope at the Tupelo Volleyfest.