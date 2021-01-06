PONTOTOC- Makayla Boyd dropped in a team high 16 points, as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors (12-4) won a hard-fought 57-53 victory last Tuesday over the visiting Lady Jaguars from Holmes County Central.
Three other Lady Warriors scored in double digits, including Allie Beckley and Sky Vaughn with 14 apiece, and Samya Brooks with 13.
Beckley sank a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period along with one from Boyd, the first of her four in the contest. Jarie Brice led the Lady Jags in the first period with six points. Pontotoc led 14-11 going into the second.
Brooks opened the following frame with a nifty turnaround jumper, followed by another 3-pointer from Beckley. Riley Stanford pulled down an offensive rebound, drew a foul, and made good on a pair of free-throws to open a 24-19 lead.
Shanbriah Rule grabbed a steal and went in for a layup for Holmes County, and a 3-pointer from Carleigh Andrews, part of her game high 18 points, gave the Lady Jaguars a brief lead at 26-25. A 3-pointer from Boyd put Pontotoc back ahead 28-26 headed into halftime.
Vaughn opened the third period with a pair of scores, part of her seven points in the frame. Beckley added a steal and layup. Holmes County knotted the game at 37-all with a 3-pointer from Kelsi Andrews. A runner from Andrews and nice hook from Shakendelah Jones gave the Lady Jags a 42-38 lead heading into the final frame.
A pair of scores from Vaughn, including a nice runner moving right-to-left in the lane, and a 3-pointer from Boyd kept the Lady Jags from opening a substantial lead. Beckley took a tough charge under the basket to stifle a scoring attempt.
Boyd tied the game at 50 with a 3-pointer with 1:29 to play. That began a 9-0 closing run by the Lady Warriors, punctuated by a breakaway basket from Vaughn and timely free throw shooting by Brooks.