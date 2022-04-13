PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors came away with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over rival North Pontotoc last Monday..
North struck first in the contest, plating a pair of runs in the opening inning. Abby Waldron drew a walk, and Madi Coltharp drove her home with a two-out double. Kam Thomas then brought in Coltharp with an RBI single.
Brooke McBrayer had an infield single and Waldron lined a base hit for the Lady Vikings in the top of the 3rd. A sacrifice bunt from Kathryn Smith moved them both into scoring position with one out, but Pontotoc pitcher Averi Bridgman got a pop out and strikeout to keep the North lead at 2-0.
Pontotoc (16-4, 7-1 Division 2-4A) had stranded two runners in the 2nd, but they broke through in the bottom of the 3rd. Ella Hill smacked a single down the third base line, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt from Allie Beckley. Hill advanced to third and then scored on passed balls to get the Lady Warriors on the board. Joryie McKnight doubled to right center, and Addison Owen singled on a line drive deep into the 5-hole. Sadie Stegall was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Channing Lane then drove a fly ball to right field that was dropped, allowing two runs to score and putting PHS up 3-2.
Bridgman again got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the 4th. At the plate, Bridgman reached on an error in the bottom half of the frame, and Beckley later singled with two outs to keep the inning alive. Courtesy runner Morgan Pennington and Beckley came home on an infield single from McKnight. Owen followed with a single that drove in McKnight and extended the Pontotoc lead to 6-2.
North Pontotoc continued to battle. Waldron led off the 5th with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored on another RBI base hit by Thomas. The Lady Vikings could not get anything else, however, as Thomas was stranded at second.
North chipped away at the Lady Warrior lead. Lexie Walker led off the top of the 6th with a single, and Emma Burk was subsequently hit by a pitch to put two on with nobody out. After Bridgman recorded the next two outs, Waldron doubled to score courtesy runner Anslee Rhea and cut the deficit to 6-4. However, Bridgman ended the inning with a strikeout to keep the 2-run lead entact.
The Lady Warriors put two on with no outs in the bottom of the 6th when Kelsy Spears reached on an error and Bridgman singled. An infield fly rule out and double play ended the frame, but Addison Owen entered in the circle in the top of 7th and allowed a lone two-out baserunner before getting a ground out to end it.
“Averi (Bridgman) came up with some big pitches in big situations, causing them to leave runners in scoring position multiple times,” said Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon. “Our defense came up with big play after big play the entire night. They (North) battled at the plate and found ways to score. I thought it was a good game, and thankfully we were able to come out on top.”