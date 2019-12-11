SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors converted on a pair of goals in the second half to beat South Pontotoc 2-0 on Thursday.
Pontotoc had numerous scoring chances, as they controlled the ball throughout the game. However, a strong game by Lady Cougar goalkeeper Hailey Rackley kept PHS off the scoreboard in scoreless tie at halftime.
It continued that way in the second half. Carmen Owens eventually found an open net on a second chance shot near the goal and knocked it in for a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. Katie Munlin finished a run by angling a kick into the back of the net three minutes later to put Pontotoc up two goals. The Lady Warriors defense was strong on the night as well, as they held on for the shutout.
"When you hit it to the keeper and hit her in the chest she's going to stop every one," said Pontotoc head coach Justin Jensen. "You have to hit the ball low and in the corner. We did that twice and it went in the back of the net."
The Lady Warriors improved to 2-0 in Division 2-4A and 7-3 overall. They have big division matchups with Mooreville and Itawamba AHS this week.
"Overall, we are working the ball good. We have to work on finishing, because you can't win if you don't score," Jensen said. "Tonight we dominated the game. We are working on opening up the field left and right, when we did that we had success."
Earlier in the week the Lady Warriors rolled 15-0 over Shannon. South fell to Caledonia 7-0 last Tuesday and Itawamba AHS 7-0 on Friday.