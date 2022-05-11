The Pontotoc Lady Warriors were aggressive at the plate, and they put the ball in play consistently, but a sharp Kosciusko defense, and short innings for Lady Whippet pitcher Anna Grace Whitehead, equaled a 3-2 loss for the Women of the Tribe in Game 1.
Pontotoc’s Allie Beckley hit one right on the screws in the bottom of the first inning, but an outstanding play by Kosciusko’s Mary Kimble Price at third took away a hit, and Whitehead had notched two outs on three pitches. She followed that with a three-pitch strikeout, and Whitehead was through the inning having thrown only six pitches.
The Lady Whippets approached the always outstanding pitching of Pontotoc’s Averi Bridgman differently to start the game: The first two hitters worked walks. An error then loaded the bases with nobody out. A routine rollout by Graycee Rosamond was then good enough for an RBI.
Bridgman locked in and was much sharper in the bottom of the second, notching a pair of strikeouts in a short frame.
Pontotoc came out swinging early again in the bottom of the second. Whitehead got an out on her first pitch. Channing Lane then singled through the left side, on the first pitch. After a caught-stealing, a two-pitch out ended the inning. Whitehead was through two innings having thrown only 10 pitches.
Bridgman retired the first Kosciusko hitter in the top of the third, and that made a walk to Price much less troublesome. Ella Hill tracked down a deep fly to center, catching it within arm’s length of the fence, then Bridgman handled a comebacker to retire the side.
The Lady Warriors got in the box with a mind to hit, that was clear, but Whitehead retired the first Pontotoc hitter with one pitch in the bottom of the third. Bridgman cracked a one-out single up the middle, but two more outs–both on the first pitch–retired the side.
Game 1 was a very fast-paced contest, one that had been moved up an hour, from 6 p.m., to 5 p.m., to avoid an approaching storm.
The speed pendulum swung Pontotoc’s way in the top of the fourth, as Bridgman got an out on her first pitch. Maicee Coleman singled through the right side, but she was caught stealing second on a laser shot from Pontotoc catcher Kelsy Spears.
Speedster Joyrie McKnight started the Lady Warriors on their way to tying the game in the bottom of the fourth. Her 1-0 slap single past short set up an RBI double to left-center from Addison Owen. McKnight flew around the bases, and Coach Michael Wildmon had no hesitation giving her the windmill go-ahead at third. She scored easily.
Whitehead notched two more Ks to escape without further damage.
Price hit a screamer toward third with one out in the top of the fifth, and Sadie Stegall did a great job backhanding it and just keeping it from skimming down the left-field line for extra bases. It didn’t matter, however, as Whitehead followed with a two-run homer to left-center.
Whitehead notched another K in the bottom of the fifth, and Price made another nifty grab at third, charging in on a soft popup.
Right-fielder Joyrie McKnight made the catch of the game in the top of the sixth. She darted to her right and tracked down a slicing liner off a right-handed bat. McKnight made a basket-catch, reeling in a ball that, with a slower outfielder, would have made the gap and maybe gone for a triple.
Allie Beckley brought the home crowd to their feet in the bottom of the sixth.She smashed the first offering from Whiteside over the third-base bag, and, thanks to a couple of errors, the speedy senior turned it into an inside the park homerun, cutting Kosciusko’s lead to 3-2. McKnight lifted a single down the chalk in left, but the Lady Whippet defense held, as
shortstop Maknlyee Dickerson made a clean pick, stepped on second for the force, and fired to first for an inning-ending double play.
Bridgman gave up only three runs on three hits, but it was enough for Kosciusko. The ace also fanned seven.
Whitehead allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out four.
Game 2
Sadie Stegall’s homer in the top of the fourth knotted the game at 2, and it looked like the Lady Warriors might surge into the lead in Game 2, but Pontotoc just couldn’t string together hits at key moments, and thus exited the playoffs with a 4-2 loss.
Kelsy Spears followed Stegall’s homer with a two-out single down the left-field line, but, as they did in Game 1, the Lady Warriors succumbed to very good pitching, aided considerably by strong defense. Right-fielder Avery Jones made a sliding catch that kept her pitcher, Anna Grace Whitehead, out of a real jam, just after Stegall’s homer, and it stifled the Pontotoc rally before it picked up speed.
Spears’ at-bat was one of the Lady Warriors’ better in the series. She forced Whitehead, who had gotten lots of first and second pitch outs, to make three pitches before Kosciusko’s ace finally gave in and offered something to drive.
Ella Hill had done the same in the top of the third. Batting in the nine-hole, Hill, who had a good series both with the bat and glove, fouled off numerous pitches before finally earring a very disciplined walk. Beckley bunted her over, and Joyrie McKnight, who also had a fine series, drove her in with an infield hit. Manufacturing runs like that didn’t come easy for the Lady Warriors.
Averi Bridgman sat down the Lady Whippets in order in the bottom of the first, and was strong early; that was in contrast to Game 1, when she struggled in the first frame. Bridgman pitched around a leadoff, infield single by Lindsay Blaine, and fanned the final two hitters. Mary Kimble Price and Makynlee Dickerson added RBIs in the bottom of the third to inch the Lady Whippets out to a 2-1 lead before Stegall’s blast.
Bridgman got a much needed strikeout after issuing a leadoff walk to Blaine in the bottom of the fourth, but two unspectacular plays proved the difference in the game. Jones rolled into an out for an RBI, and a Warrior miscue allowed the fourth run to score.
A running catch in center by Hill, her second such catch in the series, helped Bridgman keep things within striking distance in the bottom of the sixth. Bridgman won a battle of attrition with Maicee Coleman, who fouled off six, tough pitches before finally striking out. The Lady Warriors gave themselves a hard-fought chance, but couldn’t score in the top of the seventh.
Bridgman allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five in the loss. Whitehead gave up two runs on five hits and fanned seven for the win.
The Lady Warriors reached Round Three by defeating Caledonia in three games in Round 2.
Coach Michael Wilidmon said he was proud of his girls battled against a very good Kosciusko team.
"In the Kosciusko series we didn't get the timely hits when we needed them," said Wildmon. "We got runners on, but we never got a good rallly going. They're a solid team, and that's the reason they're playing for North Half. I was really proud of the way we fought. We had opportunities in both games, but just weren't able to capitalize."
Looking back on the season, Wildmon said that the grit of his young players, along with the leadership of his seniors, Allie Beckley and Lexi Rogers, made for a memorable run.
"Allie was the defensive player of the year in our division, and she played well both offensively and defensively for us," said Wildmon. "Averi Bridgman was the pitcher of the year in division, and she threw all of our division games. I'm really proud of the way we played this season and the character and grit our girls showed."
The Lady Warriors finished 21-9 on the sesason, and 9-1 in Division 2-4A.