The Pontotoc Lady Warriors came up just a point short in their bid for a state championship on Thursday, falling to Louisville 37-36.
The Lady Warriors were vying for their second state championship in three years, under Coach Kyle Heard.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Alayna Ball hit a 3-pointer, and Kori Grace Ware stole an inbounds pass and took it coast-to-coast for a score for a 9-2 lead with two minutes to play in the opening frame.
Channing Lane hit a jumper from the top of the key for her fifth point, and Pontotoc led 13-7 at the end of the first.
Lane resumed her hot hand to start the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Mackenzie McGurit took a charge on the defensive end, and Pontotoc did a good job keeping Louisville out of the paint. The Lady Warriorrs led 23-17 at halftime.
The Lady Warriors played a 1-3-1 zone defense to try and stop the offensive threat of Louisville in the second half.
McGuirt got a score down low. Sadie Stegall got an offensive putback. Pontotoc led 27-24 headed into the final frame.
Ella Hill took a charge on the defensive end to start the fourth quarter. Channing Lane scored off a good screen from Sadie Stegall. Cori Grace Ware hit a 15-foot jumper down the stretch, but Lousivlle came out on top.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&