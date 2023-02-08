Jazmine Cuellar and Kori Grace Ware

Pontotoc's Jazmine Cuellar and Kori Grace Ware in action earlier this sesaon. The Lady Warriors lost 56-54 to Biggersville on Feb. 2. They came back to defeat Walnut 64-43 on Feb. 3. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors came up just an eyelash short against Biggersville on Feb. 2, 56-54, while the men won convincingly, 73-54.

galen.holley@djournal.com

