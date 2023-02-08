The Pontotoc Lady Warriors came up just an eyelash short against Biggersville on Feb. 2, 56-54, while the men won convincingly, 73-54.
In girls action, the Lady Warriors started with a full court press. Ella Hill got a pass ahead to Kori Grace Ware for a score, then Hill drove along the baseline and kicked out to Alayna Ball for a 3-pointer. Sarahia Hurd took a hard charge in the lane, then Channing Lane hustled for a jump ball that led to Hill knocking down a short jumper.
Hannah Seago and Asia Stafford got early buckets for the Lady Lions.
Sadie Stegall pulled down a rebound that led to Ella Hill kicking out to Channing Lane for a 3-pointer, and Pontotoc led 14-11 at the end of the opening frame.
An offensive putback from Leileigh Moody helped Biggersville take the lead early in the second quarter.
Pontotoc answered with Hill connecting with Alayna Ball on an inbounds pass and bucket. Kori Grace Ware got back in the scoring column, and a swooping layup from Lane had the Lady Warriors ahead 26-23 headed into the intermission.
Ball knocked down a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and the Lady Warriors switched to a zone defense. Lane made good on a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then Ware cut in with her right hand for a nifty score, and Pontotoc led 34-31 headed into the final frame.
Biggersville’s Seago tied the game at 34, and the lead changed hands a couple of times, thanks to a 3 pointer from Ella Hill, but Biggersville managed to pull out the win.
Boys
The Pontotoc men had little trouble with their visitors from Biggersville, dispatching them 73-54.
Pontotoc started with a zone defense, and Biggersville showed early signs of life, opening a 4-0 lead. It was short lived, however, as Jack Sansing gave a nice feed to Tyler Shephard, knifing in for a bucket to trim the lead.
Adin Johnson knocked down a jumper off a solid screen from Dawson Rice, and a 3-pointer from Shephard had Pontotoc on top 9-6. Johnson went coast-to-coast for a layup, and Sansing followed with a 3-pointer, and Pontotoc was out front to stay, at 14-10. Emarion HInton made a hustle play, grabbing a steal and getting it back for a layup. Rhett Robinson kicked out to Johnson for a corner 3, then Sansing added another from 10 o’clock on the perimeter, and Pontotoc led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Robinson went up strong for a bucket to start the second frame. Sanding added a 3, and Pontotoc cruised to a lopsided win.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&