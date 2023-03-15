Joyrie McKnight

Pontotoc's Joyrie McKnight crosses home plate in action earlier this season. 

 By Whitney Robbins

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-0 loss to Booneville on March 7. Booneville scored on a double by Olivia Garrett and an error in the first inning.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you