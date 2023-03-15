The Pontotoc Lady Warriors fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-0 loss to Booneville on March 7. Booneville scored on a double by Olivia Garrett and an error in the first inning.
A single by Joryie McKnight in the seventh inning was a positive for Lady Warriors.
Hallie Burns earned the win for Booneville, lasting seven innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 15 and walking zero.
Addison Owen took the loss for Lady Warriors. She lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs.
McKnight went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Lady Warriors in hits.
Booneville scattered nine hits in the game.
Pontotoc fell to 3-4 on the season and fifth place in 2-4A as of this article.
Pontotc 4, Oxford 3
The Lady Warriors defeated Oxford 4-3 on March 6.
Pontotoc got things started in the first inning when Kelsy Spears singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Warriors pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second Averi Bridgman doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Morgan Pennington doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Bridgman was credited with the victory for Lady Warriors. She allowed three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five.
Spears went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lady Warriors. Pontotoc was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Sadie Stegall had the most chances in the field with five.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&