MOOREVILLE- Pontotoc won the hard fought opening set of their Division 2-4A road matchup against Mooreville last Tuesday, but the Lady Troopers won the next three to defeat the Lady Warriors 3-1.
Mooreville took the match’s first three points before Alayna Ball got PHS on the board with a block at the net. Channing Lane then smacked an ace, and a Maggie Kimble shot led to a point that tied things up. The Lady Troopers were up 7-4 when Mollie Rackley’s shot painted the back line, and a kill from Ava Robbins pulled Pontotoc to within one. Mooreville had gotten a slight bit of separation with a 13-9 edge when a nicely placed ball from Sadie Stegall led to a point. Lane followed with an ace, the first of four straight points with her on serve. Stegall tied it up at 13-13 with a kill, and the Lady Warriors won a rally that included a number of great saves to take their first lead at 14-13.
The teams stayed within a couple of points of each other for the next few minutes, with key kills by Ball and Rackley breaking ties at 16-16 and 17-17. It was tied at 19 when an errant Mooreville serve gave the Lady Warriors the lead once again. They capitalized and went on a 6-0 run to win the set 25-19, with Robbins notching aces for two of the final three points.
The second set was as tight as it gets, with neither team having more than a 3-point lead the entire way. The Lady Warriors were bolstered by strings of strong serving from Rackley and Lane, and they held leads in the critical final stretch of 22-20 and 23-22. However, Mooreville’s Lulu Franks had a big kill to tie it up at 23-all, and the Lady Troopers won the ensuing two points to take the set 25-23.
Mooreville then grabbed all of the momentum, racing out to an 11-3 lead in the third set. The Lady Troopers went up by double digits for the first time when a kill by Lyla Cox made it 18-8, and they cruised to a 25-10 victory.
It was back and forth again in the fourth set. Big plays from Ball, Stegall, and Rackley helped the Lady Warriors tie it up at 12-all, and Lane then put PHS ahead with an ace. Kills from Stegall and Robbins tied it up twice more after Mooreville had climbed back ahead, and Stegall drilled two consecutive aces to give Pontotoc a 19-17 lead. It was all Mooreville after that, however. They closed out the match with 8 straight points, the final 7 of which saw Brantley Martin on serve.
Pontotoc defeated Itawamba AHS 3-0 on Sept. 19.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.