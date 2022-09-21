Gonzalez dig

Pontotoc's Sara Gonzalez digs a shot on defense in the Lady Warriors' loss at Mooreville on Sept. 13. The Lady Warriors travel to Water Valley tomorrow night, then host Caledonia on Sept. 27. 

 By Jonathan Wise

MOOREVILLE- Pontotoc won the hard fought opening set of their Division 2-4A road matchup against Mooreville last Tuesday, but the Lady Troopers won the next three to defeat the Lady Warriors 3-1.

