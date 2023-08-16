NEW ALBANY- It was a hard-fought match, but New Albany came away with key points to take a 3-0 victory over the Pontotoc Lady Warriors last Tuesday.
After Pontotoc took an early 4-2 lead behind the serving of Ava Robbins, New Albany pulled ahead 5-4 after a pair of aces from Lily Shannon. Solid play from the Lady Warriors allowed them retake the lead and go up by as much as four, 11-7, following an ace by Emarie Bodie. The Lady Bulldogs scored five of the next six points to tie it up 12-12.
Strong and effective serving from Marley Jackson was a major factor in the decisive stretch of the 1st set. New Albany would ultimately rip off 10 straight points, eight which came with Jackson on serve. They had built a commanding 20-12 lead before PHS was able to get back on the board. The Lady Bulldogs would go on to take the opening set 25-17.
After back and forth action early in the 2nd set, New Albany gradually took control and opened up as much as a 6-point lead on two different occasions. Big plays from Ava Whiteside, Alayna Ball and Rhylee Olsen helped keep things from getting away from the Lady Warriors, but New Albany was still up five and only three points away from taking the set when a Teelie Tyer kill gave them a 22-17 edge.
After a miscue gave PHS a point, Mallie Maffett set up Emarie Bodie for a kill. The Lady Warriors took two of the ensuing three points with big kills from Bodie and Ball, but New Albany proceeded to give themselves three set points after going up 24-21. Pontotoc then stood firm and battled back. A dynamic shot by Ball put the Lady Dogs off balance and led to a point, and Whiteside followed with two kills to knot it up 24-24. However, the Lady Warriors could not complete the comeback, as New Albany took the next two points to prevail 26-24 and go up 2 sets to none.
The Lady Dogs had grabbed all the momentum. They would jump out to an early 5-1 lead in the third set and never trailed. It had tightened all the way to 10-9 when New Albany went on a big 10-1 run, which ultimately led to a 25-14 victory.
The Lady Warriors were at home on Thursday night and bounced back with a 3-0 win over Water Valley. On Saturday they defeated West Jones 3-0.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.