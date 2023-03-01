The Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Chargers of Oxford on Feb. 23 for their second home game of the season. Despite giving up seven runs in the top of the first, and missing several seasoned players to the ongoing basketball season, the Lady Warriors never conceded, battling until the end.
Up first to bat for the Lady Warriors was Joryie McKnight, starting things off hot with a triple to be brought home immediately by Addison Owen for the first Lady Warrior run of the night. Despite the quick start, the Lady Warriors weren’t able to capitalize on the momentum and ended the first down 7-1. The Lady Warriors played strong defense in the second, holding the Lady Chargers to zero runs. Olivia Galloway earned a walk to get the Lady Warriors in play to start the second, and was advanced by Kaitlyn Mayes before being brought home by Star Williams to advance the score to 7-2 headed into the third.
Despite the Lady Chargers starting the top of the third with a base hit, the Lady Warriors stepped up the defense with Morgan Pennington making a great catch on a popped bunt, followed by two quick infield stops from Kelsy Spears and Owen to stop the Lady Chargers in their tracks. The top of the third started out with a bang as Owen knocked one over the left field fence to put the Lady Warriors within four, 7-3. Even with solid hits from the next three batters, the Lady Warriors couldn’t start the rally they were looking for. By holding the Lady Chargers to a quick three-and-out in the top of the fourth, the Lady Warriors hoped to continue building on their momentum, but to no avail, as Oxford extended their lead to 9-3 in the top of the fifth, by another in the sixth, and by two in the seventh, leaving the Lady Warriors behind 12-3 headed into the final inning.
McKnight kicked off the seventh as the lineup restarted, earning a base hit with a short pop up right over first base. Owen earned a walk, followed by a base hit for Spears, setting up loaded bases for the Lady Warriors. Averi Bridgman hit a single, brining home McKnight, and Galloway earned a walk to bring home Owen for the final run of the night, leaving the final score at 12-5.
