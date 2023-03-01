Kelsy Spears

Pontotoc's Kelsy Spears fires to first in a loss to Oxford on Feb. 23. 

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

The Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Chargers of Oxford on Feb. 23 for their second home game of the season. Despite giving up seven runs in the top of the first, and missing several seasoned players to the ongoing basketball season, the Lady Warriors never conceded, battling until the end.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you