The Lady Warriors' bid for a second, consecutive state title came to an earlier than hoped conclusion Friday with after a tough 55-63 loss to the Tishomingo County Lady Braves.
The Lady Warriors were on the board first with a layup from Samya Brooks but were quickly countered by a long range three for the Lady Braves courtesy of Madison Bennett. Reese Moore followed up with another three for the Lady Braves, leaving an early 2-6 lead for Tish Co., but Brooks struck again for the Lady Warriors, closing the gap to 4-6.
Free-throws were key from the early going, with both teams playing aggressively and racking up numerous fouls. Brooks went to the line four times in the first, both teams struggled to connect. With less than a minute to play, Molly Sansing hit a three for the Lady Warriors, and Allie Beckley put up her second basket of the night as the buzzer sounded leaving the score tied 12-12 going into the second.
The Lady Warriors had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Lady Braves 23-11. Ella Hill opened the quarter with back-to-back threes, giving the Lady Warriors an 18-12 lead before Jamyia Bowen put up a basket and drew the foul plus one extending it to 21-12. Garland went 2/2 from the line for the Lady Braves, but Brooks was able to put up a basket, after largely being shut down this quarter, to keep the Lady Warriors at a nine-point advantage. The Lady Warriors did a good job of shutting down Bennett, who was only able to get on the board once this quarter, putting the score at 23-16. The remainder of the half was dominated by free throws as the Lady Warriors entered bonus territory, but unlike the first they found their groove connecting on 11/11 attempts, including an impressive 7/7 for Bowen. The Lady Warriors ended the half on top 35-23.
Bowen opened play in the second half with two, before Bennett knocked down another three for the Lady Braves. Brooks put up a basket to put the score at 39-26, but another Lady Brave three from Moore, her third of the night, closed the gap to 39-29. Bowen drove in for two more, but the Lady Warriors faced a full court press from the Lady Braves that they struggled to overcome, resulting in a nine-point Lady Brave run that left the Lady Warriors lead shrunk to just one with 2:44 left in the third, 41-40.
Beckley was able to drive in for a layup to take the score to 43-40, but Lila Sanderson countered for the Lady Braves. Beckley went to the line, resulting in a basket plus a rebound and score from Bowen from her second shot leaving the Lady Warriors up 46-42 with mere seconds left to play. It looked as though the quarter would end with that score, but Bennett threw up a nearly half-court long three to leave the score at 46-45 heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Braves capitalized on the momentum they found at the end of the third, heading to the free throw line for bonus shots as soon as the fourth started, and completing 8/8 for the quarter compared to 2/2 for the Lady Warriors. A layup from Moore and a basket for Lexi Kennedy put the Lady Braves up 46-51. Beckley sunk a three followed by another basket from Bowen to retie the score 51-51. A six-point spree from Garland put the Lady Braves in a 51-57 lead, as they held the ball and waited for easy baskets. Brooks was able to put up another basket, as well as two free throws for Beckley, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, leaving the Lady Braves on top 55-63.
Afterwards Coach Kyle Heard was proud of his girls.
"We always hate to see a season end, but the legacy these girls left will be remembered forever," Heard said.