Pontotoc – Neshoba Central and Pontotoc squared off in the girl’s nightcap of the Bank of Pontotoc Classic on Saturday night and the Lady Rockets (3-0) showed the home crowd why they are arguably one of the best teams in the state. Neshoba Central knocked down 11 3-pointers and used a fast paced style of play to defeat the Lady Warriors 77-50.
“We knew what pace they wanted to play, we knew the caliber of players they have and we had certain things we needed to do to win that ballgame and we didn’t do them,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “They shot the three from very far away and did things that are hard to defend and it snowballed on us quickly which happens when you play a team that is as good as they are.”
Samya Brooks took care of business for the Lady Warriors (1-1) scoring a game-high 26 points with 7 rebounds. The rest of Pontotoc’s starters only managed five points.
The Lady Warriors struggled with turnovers in the first half and allowed a lot of second chance baskets, leading to Neshoba Central building an early 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Shay Hunter paced the Lady Rockets in the second quarter with 10 points, as Neshoba Central took to a 38-28 lead into halftime. Hunter led the Lady Rockets with 20 points.
Neshoba Central built onto their lead in the second half with a 15-2 run in the third quarter and continued playing well into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors 16-12.
Carly Keats finished with 15 points for Neshoba Central and Sadie Stegall helped Pontotoc's effort with 9 points.
“We schedule a really good team like that so we can see everything and be prepared for teams that play like that,” said Coach Heard. "It will prepare us down the stretch and give us some things to work on so we can improve.”
Pontotoc will play at Cleveland Central tomorrow night and at Amory next Tuesday.