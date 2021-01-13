PONTOTOC – The Pontotoc Lady Warriors dropped a home division match against Caledonia 4-1 last Tuesday night.
The Lady Cavaliers jumped on Pontotoc early, with Lauren Brown, Claire Newman, and Brooke Hall all scoring for Caledonia within the first fifteen minutes of the match. Minutes later Avery Walton scored for Pontotoc on a set piece at the top of the box to make it 3-1 at halftime. Brooke Hall added her second goal of the night to make it 4-1 in the 79th minute.
“I feel like our effort wasn’t where it needed to be and we were slow and sluggish coming out of Christmas break playing in a game that we needed to win, and now we have put ourselves in a bind to get into the playoffs,” said Pontotoc head coach Justin Jensen. “We came out flat and were down three goals within 20 minutes, gave up a goal on blown coverage on the back post just doing things we know we aren’t supposed to do and those mistakes cost us.”
(B) Pontotoc 4, Caledonia 1
The Warriors moved to 7-0 in division play with a 4-1 defeat of the Cavaliers. Sawyer Ritchie and Kevin Martinez scored a goal apiece, and Spencer Bass scored twice for the Warriors. Brayden Arratia led the Warriors with two assists.
“I was afraid we would come out rusty after the break and not play our best, and we played that way for the first five or ten minutes,” said Pontotoc head coach Cullen Pollard. “I think we adjusted well to what they were doing, getting the ball out wide in space where they weren’t, and we played a lot better afterwards.”
Brody Alexander gave Caledonia a 1-0 lead in the early minutes of the first half. Sawyer Ritchie scored in the 25th minute to make it 1-1, and Kevin Martinez gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead at halftime. Spencer Bass scored both of his goals in the second half.