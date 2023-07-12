Pontotoc Lady Warrior Kori Grace Ware advances up the floor on offense in summer leage action against Starkville on June 27. Ware is part of a core group of experienced players, who, along with new transfers, Lyla Cox and Hannah Finley, should have a strong 2023-24 season.
The Pontotoc Lady Warriors wound down their summer campaign with a decisive win over the visiting Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets on June 27.
The Pontotoc girls led 24-14 at the half, and with 12 minutes remaining in the game, and up 37-16, Coach Kyle Heard subbed out his starters and emptied his bench to get underclassmen some quality playing time. The score was irrelevant at that point.
At the start of the game, newly arrived transfer from Mooreville, and legitimate 6-footer, Lyla Cox scored on a breakaway. Cox promises to add a strong component to Heard’s roster, having averaged nearly 13 points and 4 rebounds per game as a sophomore with the Lady Troopers last season. Returning starter Kori Grace Ware gathered up a loose ball for another basket. Jazz Cuellar made good on a nifty reverse layup. Mackenzie McGuirt showed strength in the lane with a turnaround basket. Another transfer, Hannah Finley, from New Albany, made her presence felt as well. Finley is a point guard and averaged 15 points per game last season for the Lady Bulldogs. Along with Alayna Ball and Channing Lane ( Lane averaged 12.9 points per game last season, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and shot 37 percent from 3-point range), the new transfers and returning players should be poised to make another deep playoff run in the winter.
Heard said he’s really enjoyed the energy and effort with which his girls have played this summer.
