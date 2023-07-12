Kori Grace Ware

Pontotoc Lady Warrior Kori Grace Ware advances up the floor on offense in summer leage action against Starkville on June 27. Ware is part of a core group of experienced players, who, along with new transfers, Lyla Cox and Hannah Finley, should have a strong 2023-24 season. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors wound down their summer campaign with a decisive win over the visiting Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets on June 27.

Newsletters

Recommended for you