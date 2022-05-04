PONTOTOC- Pontotoc softball dropped a tough series opener in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday. Visiting Caledonia rallied to tie it in the 7th inning and ultimately took a 5-4 victory in extra innings.
Each team went three up and three down until the bottom of the 2nd inning. Sadie Stegall led off with an infield single for Pontotoc. Channing Lane reached on an error, and Kelsy Spears was hit by a pitch with one out. However, a line drive was hit in just the right spot for Caledonia to come up with a double play and escape the inning unscathed.
Emily Baucom hit a deep line drive to left center in the top of the 3rd that looked to be a gapper, but Lady Warrior centerfielder Ella Hill made a great diving catch. The Lady Cavaliers subsequently went quietly once again.
Ashlyn Jordan drilled a home run to center field in the top of the 4th to put Caledonia up 1-0. That marked the first hit for the Lady Cavaliers, as PHS pitcher Averi Bridgman had retired 11 straight batters to open the game. An error allowed Shelby McKettrick to reach. A fly ball then dropped due to an error, but McKettrick ended up caught in a rundown between third and home. Lady Warrior catcher Kelsy Spears applied the tag at the plate for the third out of the frame.
Addison Owen was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the 4th. After Jordan, pitching for Caledonia, got a pair of strikeouts, a sharp line drive up the middle from Alexia Rogers could not be handled, which allowed Owen to score and tie the game at 1-1. Singles by Spears and Bridgman loaded the bases, but the Lady Warriors could not get anything else.
Lane singled to right in the bottom of the 6th, and one batter later Spears sent a 2-run bomb over the center field wall for a 3-1 Pontotoc lead. The Lady Cavaliers battled back in the top of the 7th, however. Madalyn Dvorak doubled, and Kaydence Sudduth followed with another two-bagger to drive her in. Owen entered in the circle, and, after a groundout, an error allowed the tying run to score. Then Bridgman, now at second base, caught a liner and threw to first for a double play that ended the frame.
PHS had a good chance to win in the bottom of the 7th. Beckley doubled, and Joryie McKnight singled to move her to third base with no outs. However, a double play and strikeout kept the game tied.
Per MHSAA rules, Caledonia’s Brooke Knoop was placed on second base to start the eighth. She was tagged out in a rundown on a ground ball from Lauren Brown. With two outs Jordan came up big again, as she drilled a two-run homer that put the Lady Cavaliers up 5-3.
Lane singled and took second base on the throw to open the bottom of the 8th. Spears brought her home with a sacrifice fly to cut it to 5-4. Bridgman was intentionally walked with two down to put the tying run on, but Jordan got the next out to end it.
“We left multiple runners in scoring position,” said Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon. “But the rules say you have to win two (to win the series). It doesn’t matter which two. We just have to battle it out.”
Beckley, Lane and Spears all had two hits for the Lady Warriors, with Spears recording all three of the team’s RBIs (their other run came via an error).
The deciding Game 3 was scheduled for Monday night, but it was rained out. It was rescheduled for last night (Tuesday).