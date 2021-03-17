INGOMAR- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated East Union 6-2 on Saturday afternoon, the first of two wins at the Ingomar Tournament.
Pontotoc jumped out an early lead with three runs in the top of the first. With one out Joryie McKnighe reached on a dropped third strike. Sadie Stegall then drove a double to left field to bring her home. Sky Vaughn drew a walk, and Stegall came around on a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Addison Owen. Another run came home when Greta Huffstatler, courtesy running for Vaughn, scored on a wild pitch.
East Union put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom half of the frame, but Owen struck out Maggie McVey swinging before getting out of the inning when the Lady Urchins were caught stealing home. Owen didn’t allow a runner to second over the next three innings.
After stranding a pair of runners in the top of the fourth, the Lady Warriors added to their lead in the fifth. Vaughn and Owen started things off with singles before a ground ball from Kelsy Spears and a subsequent error loaded the bases. Channing Lane drove in a run with a RBI fielder’s choice ground ball. Ella Hill then made it 6-0 with a 2-run single to shallow centerfield.
East Union didn’t go quietly, as they opened the bottom of the fifth with three consecutive singles. An error allowed them to get on the scoreboard, and Dakota Hines had a RBI single to make it 6-2. The Lady Urchins still had the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate when the Lady Warriors ended the game with a triple play. Shortstop Allie Beckley fielded the ball and threw home for an out, while East Union’s other two runners were out trying to advance.
The following game Pontotoc defeated Walnut 7-3. An RBI single from Stegall in the first inning gave the Lady Warriors the early lead before Walnut plated three runs in the bottom of the frame. Alexia Rogers doubled to start the second and scored on a base hit by Kelsy Spears. Ella Hill plated Spears with a sacrifice fly, and McKnight put PHS up 4-3 with a RBI hit that brought in Lane, who had singled. In the fourth Beckley scored on a passed ball, Stegall drove home another run with a sacrifice fly, and Greta Huffstatler scored in a wild pitch to finish off the Lady Wildcats.