PONTOTOC- Amber McCoy’s resurgence is coming at a good time.
The Pontotoc senior made big plays on both ends of the floor on Senior Night, leading her team to a 67-52 win over Lafayette last Tuesday.
McCoy had 14 points and five rebounds, and her defense also played a big role in No. 2-ranked Pontotoc gaining vengeance. No. 5 Lafayette won the first meeting on Nov. 19, a game in which McCoy had just four points.
“Amber has not had a great senior season, but she has finally over the last two months worked really hard to get in her best shape,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “She’s getting back to some of her old ways, and I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Lafayette (18-4) erased a 15-point deficit and tied the game at 38-38 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
McCoy then had two big layups as the Lady Warriors (24-3) closed the period on a 12-2 run.
The forward said she’s played better of late because she got “mentally and physically right. That’s the main two things that have gotten me to where I am right now.”
Lafayette made another push in the fourth quarter, drawing within 52-46. But DeeDee Shephard knocked down a 3-pointer and a transition jumper on consecutive possessions for an 11-point edge.
Shephard finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Kimaya Dixon had 21 points and 10 boards for Lafayette. Azariah Buford, who had 23 points in the first meeting, was held to four points on three shot attempts Tuesday.
McCoy and Sky Vaughn, along with some foul trouble, made Buford’s night a tough one.
“Yeah, she had some foul trouble and sat a lot, but when she was out there, we were determined not to let her kick our tail again like she did at their place,” Heard said.
(B) Lafayette 78, Pontotoc 77
Kylen Vaughn scored 40 points as the Commodores (3-19) stunned the No. 8-ranked Warriors (19-7).
Rock Robinson had 24 points and Joe Haze Austin had 22 for Pontotoc.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: A 3-point play by Deundria Shaw tied the game at 38-38, but Jadyn Spears and Shephard drained back-to-back 3-pointers for Pontotoc.
Point Maker: Shephard shot 5 of 12 from the floor, made both of her 3-point shots, and hit 5 of 7 free throws.
Talking Point: “Credit Pontotoc’s defense. They were all over us.” – Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy