PONTOTOC- Pontotoc girls soccer rolled to a 7-0 victory over county rival North Pontotoc at 'The Ditch' last Thursday.
Forward Avery Walton and midfielder Paola Gomez were instrumental in the Lady Warriors' effective offense, each scoring two goals. Walton had two assists and Gomez one.
Walton scored the contest's first goal in the 15th minute. Five minutes later Walton connected with Gomez on a pass that allowed Gomez to score. In the 33rd minute the two hooked up once again, this time with Gomez assisting a goal by Walton that made it 3-0.
Defender Abby Feathers found the back of the net on a lengthy shot in the 37th minute, and in the 39th minute Walton found an open Gomez, who scored again to give the Lady Warriors a 5-0 advantage at halftime.
Early in the second half Katie Hogue found Katie Munlin, who angled the ball into the net from short range to extend the lead to 6. Emma Osborne would add the final goal for the Lady Warriors.
In other action the Lady Warriors (5-3) traveled to Nettleton last Monday, where they blanked the Lady Tigers 3-0. Munlin scored all three Pontotoc goals, with Hogue and Mikayla Wendler recording assists.
Last Tuesday North Pontotoc defeated Booneville 2-0, with goals by Gaby Gonzales and Brianna Mathis.