The defending 4A state champion Pontotoc Lady Warriors and the Division 2-4A champion South Pontotoc Lady Cougars got in some good work in volleyball action last Thursday.
South hosted several teams in a preseason scrimmage.
In a 2 p.m. match, Pontotoc lost a close contest to Ripley. Sophomore middle blocker Rhylee Olsen nailed a stuff early in the final set. Senior Mollie Rackley, one of only two starters returning from last year’s state championship team, made a nifty backwards set to Mallie Maffett for a kill shot along the right sideline. Pontotoc’s other returning senior, defensive specialist Sadie Stegall, combined with Olsen for a stuff at the net and a 5-4 Lady Warriors lead.
Maffett served an ace, followed by a kill shot from freshman middle blocker Ava Whiteside. Freshman libero Sara Campos made a pair of hustling, diving saves. The combo of Steagall, to Rackely, to freshman outside hitter Aubrey Robbins for a strong point pulled the Lady Warriors closer, but Ripley hung on for the win.
The Lady Warriors’ junior varsity then squared off against South Pontotoc. (This was technically a JV game, but neither team had their full complement of players. Several girls were out for vacation, church camp, etc., on both sides, so coaches played with whomever they had.)
South’s Ellie Ritchie served an ace early in the first set, as the Lady Cougars opened an 11-4 lead. The combo of Ritchie, to senior Jada Washington, to Abbi Freeman for a smash put South in front 13-5.
Olsen skied for a block in the middle and a point for the Lady Warriors.
A pair of aces from Freeman, followed by the combo of Freeman, to Washington, to Bailey Whitlock for a smash gave South a comfortable 22-10 lead.
Jacee McClellan raced in from the right sideline to the middle and nailed a top-spin winner for a Lady Cougar point. South took set one 25-21.
Jada Washington showed off her serving skills early in the second set, busting a knuckle-ball almost skimming the net that led to a 2-0 lead. McClellan followed with a pair of aces. Pontotoc’s Olsen continued to play big in the middle, blocking three, consecutive Lady Cougar shots at the net. Campos reeled off an ace for the Lady Warriors as they cut South’s lead in half, at 16-8.
Aubry Berry served a pair of aces for Pontotoc. An ace from Washington sealed the 25-17 set and match win for South.
Pontotoc and South hooked up again in a varsity match.
Sadie Stegall showed some senior savvy and found an open spot in the Lady Cougar’s defense, spatting a two-hander into the hardwood for a point. South answered with a combo of Rackley, to Washington, to Whitlock for a score and a 7-all tie. Junior Leanna Reeves made a nice save in the net, but South couldn’t capture the point.
Maffett served an ace for the Lady Warriors, and Rackley found a hole in the Lady Cougars’ defense for a score. Washington added another ace for South. Robbins nailed a nice smash for Pontotoc, but South took the set 22-16, then the second set as well.
Pontotoc’s first year head coach Kate Osbirn (Hester) was pleased with what she saw.
“Mollie Rackley and Sadie Stegall are two strong, experienced players,” said Osbirn, who assisted Coach Annie McGregor last season. “Izzy (Park, a junior defensive specialist) is going to get to play varsity this season, and we hope to get some of our freshmen and sophomores some varsity playing time, too. I’m proud of how our underclassmen worked. Most of them played four, straight games today.”
The Lady Warriors will host the annual Pontotoc County Tournament on July 28th. North, South and Pontotoc will be among several teams competing.
Pontotoc opens its regular season July 30 at Oxford.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.