PONTOTOC- Friday night’s game between the Lady Warriors and the Tupelo Lady Wave played out in front of an electrified, sold-out crowd. The Lady Wave would eventually seal a victory late in the fourth quarter, but the rest of the night was a nail-biting, back-and-forth battle, exactly what fans expected as the No.2 Warriors looked to dethrone the No.1 Wave.
The Lady Wave put points on the board with a quick shot from Jeremanisha McGaughy. A breakaway layup from Audria Houston extended their opening lead to 4-0.
Pontotoc’s Ella Hill turned the Warrior goose egg into a deuce with a short jumper, and a free-throw from Samya Brooks put the Lady Warriors within a point, at 4-3.
With 3:20 left in the opening quarter, Pontotoc's Allie Beckley made her debut shot, putting the Lady Warriors on top, 5-4. Mollie Sansing drained her first 3-pointer of the night, then Brooks widened the lead 10-7.
Tupelo’s Peyton Harvey countered with her own basket underneath to bring it back to 10-9. Tydaija Spencer sank Tupelo’s first long basket to tie up the game 12-12, but Beckley wasn’t about to let it end there, using her own long-game skills and sending the Warriors into the second quarter up 15-12.
The excitement from the first quarter continued to pulse through the second, and the Lady Wave felt the pressure with numerous fouls putting Pontotoc in bonus territory early in the quarter. That allowed the Lady Warriors to bank 7 free points, as they shot 7/8 from the penalty stripe. Both teams put up 13 points, leaving the Warriors on top 28-25 at the end of the half.
The start of second half would prove to be just as exciting as the first, with both teams trying to claw their way to victory.
Brooks drew an early foul and made good on both free-thorws to push the Lady Warriors to their largest lead of the night, at 30-26. Brooks led the Lady Warriors with 26 points, 10 of which she scored in the thrid quarter. The Lady Warriors frantically tried to hold onto their lead and did so for most of the quarter. However, with just over 2:30 left in the third, the momentum swung in favor of the Lady Wave, as Lamarah Cleaves capitalized on a rebound to put Tupelo up 40-41.
After a scoreless first half, Tupelo's Mikayla Riley came alive, nailing a 3-pointer and following with a steal and layup to extend the Lady Wave's lead to 42-46.
Pontotoc started the last quarter down 51-46, after being outscored 26-18 in the third. The Lady Warriors outshot the Lady Wave from the field, but rebounds were the difference, and Tupelo capitalized by holding possession starting early in the fourth, denying the Lady Warriors any opportunity to regain the lead. The Lady Wave advanced to 7-2 on the season with a 63-56 victory, and the Lady Warriors fell to 5-3.