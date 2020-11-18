ECRU- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors soccer team outlasted a game squad from North Pontotoc last Tuesday, getting a road win under chilly, soggy conditions 4-2.
Booke McBrayer swung high for a strong kick get the ball down field for North, but the Lady Warriors' Monica Gasca did a good job holding midfield. Paola Gomez got Pontotoc on the board first when she scored on a free kick.
Liz Tovar and Gaby Gonzales played aggressive on both ends for the Lady Vikings, but Kareli Mendoza eventually wove through and added a second goal for Pontotoc at the 16:40 mark, with an assist by Avery Walton.
North goalkeeper Anslee Rhea blocked several Pontotoc goal attempts in the soggy turf. PHS's Mikayla Wendler passed to Gomez, who knocked through her second score of the night just before halftime, and the Lady Warriors carried a 3-0 lead into the intermission.
Rhea saved another Lady Warriors’ shot at the 35-minute mark of the second half. Tovar shook loose on a breakaway and launched a bending kick to her left that hit the crossbar, narrowly missing the net. At the 30-minute mark North scored its first goal as Tovar made good a running throw-in from the sideline, making the score 3-1.
Pontotoc’s goalie Jaycie Walker made a gritty save among a scum of swirling players and short kicks. Harlee Wilson, off of an assist by Cindy Martinez, added a goal for the Lady Warriors with 3:10 remaining in the game. A goal by Tovar brought the Lady Vikings to within half, at 4-2, late in the contest, but the Lady Warriors held on.
In other action, the Lady Warriors defeated New Albany 3-2 on Thursday. Pontotoc got regulation goals from Wilson and Mendoza, and they ultimately prevailed in a penalty kick shootout.
Later in the week North Pontotoc defeated Shannon 8-0 on Thursday. Tovar scored twice for the Lady Vikings, with additional goals by Gaby Gonzales, Stephanie Guerrero, Naomy Camposeco, Hope Culpepper, Jennifer Herrera and Annslee Rhea.
The following night they knocked off South Pontotoc 8-1. Liz Tovar and Hope Culpepper each had a hat trick with 3 goals apiece. Naomy Camposeco and Anne Crotwell scored as well for the Lady Vikings. Culpepper had 2 assists and Tovar one, while Maria Tinajero led the team with 3 assists. Gaby Gonzales also was credited with an assist.