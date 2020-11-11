The Pontotoc Lady Warriors went 3-0 on the pitch last week, defeating Ripley, Vardaman and Nettleton
Last Monday against Ripley Harlee Wilson had a big night with a 3-goal hat trick in a 6-0 victory. Kareli Mendoza, Avery Walton and Carmen Owens also scored goals. Walton notched three assists. Owens, Wilson and Cindy Martinez each recorded an assist as well.
Last Tuesday PHS won 6-1 over the Lady Rams at home. Freshman Mikayla Wendler led the way with a pair of goals. Harlee Wilson, Kareli Mendoza, Lucero Zuniga and Jaelyn Cox found the back of the net as well. Avery Walton recorded two assists and Mendoza one.
On Saturday the Lady Warriors defeated Nettleton 1-0, with Mikayla Wendler picking up the lone goal.
"What we saw on the field we liked, but we are going to learn from what we did wrong, especially as young as we are," said Pontotoc coach Justin Jensen.
The Warriors
Pontotoc's boys fell to Ripley 5-0 and Vardaman 3-0, but they bounced back with a 7-0 victory over Nettleton on Saturday.
Kevin Martinez scored in the opening minutes to give Pontotoc the lead. Jaron Hernandez scored in the 11th minute, and very soon after he scored again off of an assist from Eddie Nolasco.
Alan Sopino later scored off of an assist from Crossland Malone, and the combination hooked up for another goal to extend the lead to 5-0. Ashton Maffett netted the final two goals of the first half to stretch the lead to final of 7-0.
"Coming into the game we stressed playing the ball faster and staying aggressive, which is something we didn't do against Vardaman," said Pontotoc coach Cullen Pollard. "We scored early and put seven goals in the net, which is the most we have scored all year. We are getting better every game."