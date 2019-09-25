SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc and Pontotoc squared off for the first time ever on the volleyball court last Thursday, with Pontotoc using their experience and length to knock off South Pontotoc in straight sets 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-12). Pontotoc recorded 20 kills and 11 aces. De’Aisha Browner finished with 10 kills, and Audrey Hamill finished with 5 kills and 3 aces.
“I was nervous about tonight because we have never played a team where we knew a lot of people on the other side,” said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. “It was a different atmosphere. The gym was packed and loud so it was pretty special to come in here and pick up a division win.”
Pontotoc (12-8, 4-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set. Hailey Rackley recorded a kill for the Lady Cougars to make it 6-1. Then Kara Fleming followed with an ace to cut it to 6-2, but Pontotoc went on another run, aided by a kill from Browner and an ace by Olivia Gray, to extend their lead to 16-3. Leanna Reeves added an ace for South Pontotoc to make it 20-7, but Browner recorded her fourth kill of the set to make it 21-7. Pontotoc scored the next four points to win 25-7.
South turned in their best play of the night in the second set. Hailey Rackley recorded 3 straight aces to give South a 4-3 lead early on. Pontotoc recorded back to back kills by Browner and Hamill to give Pontotoc a 6-4 lead. Reeves added an ace for the Lady Cougars to tie the game at 6-6. The teams would continue swapping leads until the game was tied at 9-9. Pontotoc then went on a run to go up 14-9. South hung around and kept it close, but with a 19-15 lead the Lady Warriors picked up 3 kills from Browner and 2 from Hamill to win the set 25-16.
“Serve and receive is always a big deal in every game for us, but especially tonight against an experienced team like Pontotoc,” said South Pontotoc coach Blake Lovell. “I challenged them this week to hustle on every ball. I thought we handled serves better, and it showed in the second set.”
Pontotoc cruised in the third set, getting two more kills each from Browner and Hamill, to finish off South Pontotoc 25-12.