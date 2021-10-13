The Pontotoc Lady Warriors took home their second, consecutive division 2-4A title on Oct. 4, and Coach Annie McGregor said that minimizing mistakes and keeping their energy up are their main focus points heading into the postseason.
“Our mantra has been that we’re not going to defeat ourselves,” said McGregor, whose ladies secured the division crown with a win over Itawamba AHS. Six days earlier, Pontotoc knocked off division rival and perennial powerhouse Caledonia on the road, a win that gave the Lady Warriors a huge, late-season shot in the arm and got them ready to make a deep playoff run.
As of this article, the Lady Warriors were set to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs finished second in division 4-4A this year (behind Kosciusko). Their 7-2 season only included nine matches, as several were cancelled. The Lady Bulldogs faced only five opponents this season, losing twice to Kosciusko.
The Lady Warriors didn’t have much first-hand knowledge of Greenwood’s strengths and weaknesses, having not seen them in tournaments or season play, but focusing on fundamentals was the best way to prepare for any match, according to McGregor.
“We’ve also been working on endurance,” said McGregor. “If a game should go to five sets, we’ll be ready. We know it’s possible to see teams like New Albany or Caledonia again, and we split with both of them this season, so we want to be able to control ourselves and control ourselves energy.”