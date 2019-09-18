The Pontotoc Lady Warriors improved to 2-1 in Division 2-4A with a 3-0 victory over Shannon at home last Tuesday, one of three wins on the week.
PHS (10-8) rolled past the Lady Red Raiders from the opening point. They won the first set 25-8, shut out Shannon 25-0 in the second, and closed out the match with a 25-5 margin in the third set.
"We had a strong showing against Shannon," said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. "Sometimes an experienced team can loose focus when playing a first year or inexperienced team, but I thought our girls did a great job mentally. (Senior) Randa Clair Payne served 24 straight serves in the second set. We also got to give a lot of younger girls some valuable varsity time during the game."
On Thursday the Lady Warriors dropped a hard fought 3-0 match to New Albany. New Albany overcame a very sluggish start as they closed the opening set on a run of 11-1 and went on to defeat Pontotoc in straight sets 3-0 by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19.
Pontotoc started strong as they held five-point leads twice in the first set at 11-6 and 17-12, but a huge run during the service of Greta Blakemore brought the Lady Bulldogs back from a three point deficit to a four point advantage.
Blakemore registered three aces during the 7-0 run while Vakeria Jett and Roberts had a kill apiece.
New Albany fell behind again in the second set, but broke a 10-all tie and finished on a 15-7 run to go up 2-0 in the match. Pontotoc had taken a 6-1 lead early and twice followed that lead up with four point leads before New Albany overtook them.
“Pontotoc played an excellent game tonight, one of the best games I’ve seen them play all year,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “We have to continue playing our game and we were not tonight.”
New Albany was able to spread the ball around the court as a half dozen players were able to record kills on the night to help take some of the load off Blakemore.
Blakemore took over the match in the third set as she picked up eight kills and three service aces to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the 25-19 win and send the Lady Bulldogs home a winner at 3-0.
"We played a really great match," McGregor said. "We've had a chip on our shoulder since the first time we played them in August. We worked really hard in practice to be able to defend teams like them, and I think we did a great job. Caroline Howard is doing a great job leading the floor defensively for us. We also have a very strong front row core with Samya Brooks, De'Aisha Browner, and Audrey Hamill. The three of them are able to get touches on most hits, which helps our defense our tremendously. Our hustle and effort were great. We are looking forward to playing New Albany again the future."
On Saturday Pontotoc traveled to the Tupelo Volleyfest, where they played four matches and went 2-2. The Lady Warriors defeated Southaven 2-1 (25-13, 19-25, 15-10) and Tupelo's JV squad 2-0 (25-11, 25-17). They dropped tough matches to Starkville (12-25, 16-25) and Center Hill (21-25, 20-25).
"I am incredibly proud of our team from this weekend," McGregor said. "We battled and competed against schools who are much larger than us. I feel that at the midpoint in our season our mental and physical game are right where they need to be. We have made a lot of progress this season, and I expect to continue that trend throughout the remainder of the season."