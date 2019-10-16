Pontotoc's volleyball squad won in straight sets against both Itawamba AHS and Ripley last week to improve to 19-11 overall on the season.
The two wins extended the Lady Warriors' win streak to four. PHS has now won six of its last seven matches.
Last Tuesday against Itawamba Pontotoc won handily 3-0 by the scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-7. In Thursday's road contest at Ripley the Lady Warriors also prevailed 3-0. They took the opening set 25-13 before edging the Lady Tigers 25-18 and 25-21 in the second and third sets.
"We hoped to make a statement as we reached the end of the regular season," said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. "We have worked really hard on improving our defensive game this season, and it’s been paying off. We have some aggressive net playing from Samya Brooks, De'Aisha Browner, Kensley Nowicki, Gabby Golden, and Audrey Hamill. None of that is possible without our defensive core of Caroline Howard, Olivia Gray, Lauren Trimble, and Randa Clair Payne.
"We played with a lot of excitement as we welcomed back (senior) Abigail Anderson, who has been out for the season recovering from an ACL injury. Abigail is a huge part of our team, and everyone was excited to have her back on the court. Our sets with Ripley were great. There were long rallies and aggressive plays from both teams. Playing a team like that at the end of the season will help us prepare for postseason play."
The Lady Warriors currently (at press time) hold a division record of 7-2 and were scheduled to close out the regular season on Tuesday night against South Pontotoc. They will finish as the Division 2-4A runner-up to Caledonia (9-0). Pontotoc qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2014 season and will travel to take on New Albany on Thursday night in the first round.
"At the beginning of the season the team committed to going to playoffs this year," McGregor said. "Now that we have reached that goal, we have to put in extra work to continue to win from this point."