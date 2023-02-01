Kori Grace Ware

Pontotoc's Kori Grace Ware drives to the bucket in a win over Houston 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

HOUSTON- The Pontotoc girls had a hard-fought battle with Houston on the road last Tuesday, as they were able to defeat the Lady Toppers 59-41 with a strong fourth quarter.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you