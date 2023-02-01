HOUSTON- The Pontotoc girls had a hard-fought battle with Houston on the road last Tuesday, as they were able to defeat the Lady Toppers 59-41 with a strong fourth quarter.
Houston held an early one-point edge when Amber McIntosh hit a 3-pointer to make it 12-8. Ella Hill had a steal and found Kori Grace Ware downcourt for a layup. Houston scored after the teams had traded turnovers, and Pontotoc’s Mackenzie McGuirt found Sadie Stegall open under the basket for an easy two to cut it to 14-12 after one quarter.
Alayna Ball passed to a cutting Ware for a bucket to tie it up before Ball beat the defense downcourt for an easy two to give PHS the lead. Ware drove the lane for a layup to break another tie before notching a nifty assist on a shot from Stegall. A couple of possessions later Ware corralled a loose ball and scored. In the final two minutes of the first half the Lady Warriors got a free throw from Sarahia Hurd as well as baskets from Stegall and Jasmine Cuellar to lead 27-20 at the break.
Ball began the second half with a driving layup, and Stegall scored off of an offensive rebound to put the Lady Warriors up 11 at 31-20. The Lady Toppers gradually chipped away, however, getting to within four on two occasions and within three once, while Pontotoc got key baskets from McGuirt, Stegall, Ware and Channing Lane. Up 40-37 after a three from Houston’s Morgan Lexi Heair, the Lady Warriors finished the third quarter with a floater from Ball and a layup from Ware.
Houston scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to make it a 44-41 game, but the Lady Warriors were dominant the rest of the final period. They ended the contest with a 15-0 run, highlighted by seven straight points by Lane.
Ware finished with a team-high 18 points. Stegall notched 12 points and 7 rebounds.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&