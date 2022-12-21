RIPLEY- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors turned a once tight Division 2-4A matchup against Ripley last Tuesday into a lopsided win with a dominant second half, as PHS prevailed 66-31.
Pontotoc (13-1, 4-0 Division 2-4A) took an early four point lead before the Lady Tigers got on the board with a 3-pointer from Nevaeh Young. Kori Grace Ware grabbed a steal and raced downcourt for a layup, and after an answer from Ripley, Ware drove for another Lady Warrior bucket. Alayna Ball put PHS up 10-5 with a putback of a missed three before Young connected on another 3-pointer for Ripley. The Lady Warriors’ Channing Lane later connected on a 3-pointer of her own with 39 seconds left in the first quarter, which ended with Pontotoc holding a 15-10 edge.
Lane dished to Ball for a short jumper to start the second quarter. Ware slashed into the lane and connected on a floater to extend the lead to 19-10, but back-to-back Ripley threes from Young and Serena Adams trimmed the deficit to three. Baskets from Sadie Stegall and Lane gave PHS a 25-18 lead with two and a half minutes to play in the half. Stegall was then fouled putting up a shot. After Stegall made the first free throw, Ball crashed the glass for an offensive rebound. Stegall then came up with another offensive rebound after a missed shot, leading to a 3-pointer from Ella Hill that made it 28-18. Mackenzie McGuirt hit a jump shot to push the lead to 12, but the Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 30-23 at halftime after a jumper from Young and a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Paris Morgan.
However, that translated into zero momentum, as the Lady Warriors emphatically put the game away in the third quarter with crisp offense and relentless defense. Ball started things off with a 3-pointer, followed by a Ripley turnover and a fast break layup from Ware. Hill and Lane drilled additional 3-pointers, and Hill fired a long pass to a wide open Ware for two to push the lead to 20. Later in the quarter Pontotoc got buckets from Sarahia Hurd, Jasmine Cuellar and Ball. Pontotoc led 52-24 heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Ripley 22-1 in the third.
Pontotoc continued to hold a big lead the rest of the way, outscoring the Lady Tigers 14-7 in the final period despite resting their starters.
Ware led the Lady Warriors with 16 points on the night, while Hurd finished with 10 after a strong fourth quarter.
