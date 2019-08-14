PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated Belmont 2-0 (25-16, 25-17) in the Pontotoc Classic on Saturday to start the season 2-0. Pontotoc had defeated Tishomingo County earlier in the day. Pontotoc turned in two strong sets to knock off the Lady Cardinals.
“This year we bring back a lot of experience; everyone here was on varsity last year, and I think their growth really stood out today,” said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. “My setters have put in a lot of extra work this year and my middles have too. We have put in a new defense, and their hard work paid off today.”
De’Aisha Browner and Samya Brooks defended the net with authority for Pontotoc, and Randa Clair Payne and Lauren Trimble collected a few aces apiece serving during the match. Pontotoc went up 9-2 early on in the first set after Browner turned a block into a point. She did the same to help Pontotoc to a 14-4 lead moments later. Payne served three straight aces to make it 20-6, and Brooks knocked down a big block to make it 22-12. Belmont would go on a short run, but the Lady Warriors finished them off and won the first set 25-16.
Randa Claire Payne opened the second set with an ace. Brooks followed it with a kill, and Payne served another ace to make it 3-0. Browner scored off two kills a few minutes later to make it 10-6. Belmont would get to within two points, down 11-9, but Pontotoc was too much to handle. The Lady Warriors went on a long run aided by three points off blocks by Brooks and four aces by Lauren Trimble to extend their advantage to a commanding 20-9. The Lady Warriors went on to top the Lady Cardinals 25-17 in the second set and take the match.
“Everybody did their part, and when we do that and work as a team good things happen," McGregor said. “Belmont put up a good fight, and I was proud of the way my girls played.”