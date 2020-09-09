The Pontotoc Lady Warriors volleyball team continued to roll last week, defeating both county rival South Pontotoc and Amory to improve to 5-0.
In last Tuesday's road contest against the Lady Cougars, PHS won convincingly in straight sets (3-0) by scores of 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.
Pontotoc’s Scout Waldrop opened the match with a pair of aces. South’s Kara Fleming then answered with a pair of her own.
Caroline Howard continued the strong serving, nailing two more aces for the Lady Warriors. Avery Bridgman started a nifty three-player combo, bumping the serve to Howard, who set Audrey Hamill for a nice shot. The Women of the Tribe pulled ahead 6-4.
South’s Hailey Rackley later added an ace to bring the Lady Cougars closer at 7-6. Hamill tore off four straight aces, and after Kensley Nowicki lofted a winner from the front line, Pontotoc extended its lead to 18-7.
Lady Cougar Leanna Reeves scored a nifty winner from the front line and followed with a serving ace.
The Lady Warriors capped the frame with three, nice combo points- the first, Olivia Gray, to Hamill, to De’Aisha Browner; the second, Hamill to Nowicki; and third, Elizabeth Ann Mitchell, to Hamill, to Browner.
Rackley laced a winner down the line for South to answer Pontotoc’s opening flurry in the second set. Jada Washington added an ace to put the Lady Cats ahead briefly at 8-7.
Hamill went on a serving tear for the Lady Warriors, this time pouring in seven straight aces and putting Pontotoc up 17-9. Samya Brooks then hammered down a kill, doubling the Lady Cougars at 18-9.
South answered with Fleming setting up Reeves for a winner. Reeves passed to Fleming who then set Morgan Gunter to bring the Lady Cougars closer at 19-11. Anniston Wiggins and Reeves added two more scores, but the Lady Warriors took the set 25-19.
Pontotoc opened the third set with more serving precision as Waldrop fired three aces.
South’s Hailey Rackley made a crafty backwards set over her head from the five position, putting it in the perfect spot for a spike by Maggie Caldwell. Two plays later, Rackley drove home a strong, right-handed walking serve to pull the Lady Cougars within a point at 6-5.
Hamill made a clever shot for Pontotoc, foregoing the usual set and hitting a winner from the back row. South’s Leanna Reeves then hammered down a spike to inch the Lady Cougars closer. Fleming followed by setting the ball for Reeves to hit a well-placed winner, cutting Pontotoc’s lead to 11-7.
Gray struck a pair of aces for the Lady Warriors. Gunter answered with a pair for South. Kensley Nowicki made a strong spike from the five position, then Waldrop set Browner for another thumping kill making the score 19-13 Pontotoc.
Jada Washington hit a crafty winner done the line for South. Pontotoc’s Scout Waldrop hustled down a ball headed out of bounds, getting it back in for Hamill to hit a winner. Hamill then laced a shot down the line to seal the Lady Warriors’ win.
On Thursday the Lady Warriors hosted Amory. Pontotoc rolled in the opening set 25-8. They took the second set 25-16 before falling 26-24 in the third set. The Lady Warriors then closed out the match with a 25-20 decision in the final set.