PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors rolled past Center Hill 74-29 last Tuesday. Samya Brooks led Pontotoc in scoring with a game-high 20 points. Dandy Dozen standout DeeDee Shepard was in attendance on the bench but not playing while still recovering from a health scare the weekend before at the Bank of Pontotoc Classic.
“We were excited to have DeeDee back with us tonight and see her doing well,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “We came out and played really hard. We executed from the start and were in tune with everything we were trying to do.”
Pontotoc (5-0) took advantage of their size early on and dominated the boards, creating a lot of second chance baskets. They also produced turnovers out of the press and ultimately limited Center Hill to single digit points in all four quarters.
Allie Beckley picked up two steals, and Amber McCoy converted them into back to back layups to give Pontotoc a 15-4 lead early in the first quarter. Samya Brooks added four points at the end of the quarter, all in the paint, to give the Lady Warriors a 20-8 lead. Sky Vaughn paced the Lady Warriors in the second quarter with six points. Brooks added eight more points, and McCoy scored seven points to give Pontotoc a 41-15 lead at the half.
The Lady Warriors extended their lead in the third quarter behind five more points from Samya Brooks and four more points from Sky Vaughn to make it 62-27 after three quarters of play. They emptied the bench in the fourth on their way to finishing off Center Hill.
“If we continue playing with the kind of energy we had tonight we are going to continue playing well,” said coach Heard. “I’m proud of their effort so far this season.”
Sky Vaughn scored 14 points. Amber McCoy had 11 points, and Angela Middleton finished with 9 points for the Lady Warriors.
On Thursday the Lady Warriors defeated Columbus 59-51 to improve to 5-0 on the season.