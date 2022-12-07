MOOREVILLE- The Pontotoc girls picked up a convincing road victory over division foe Mooreville last Friday, as they defeated the Lady Troopers 6-0.
PHS (7-1) got off to a fast start by scoring twice in the first ten minutes. Kareli Mendoza passed to Paola Ayala, who found the back of the net to put the Lady Warriors on the board. Avery Walton then found Cindy Martinez for another goal. In the 21st minute Ayala executed a well-placed corner kick to set up a good look for Mendoza, who just missed wide left. Avery Walton found an open Mikayla Wendler for a shot a few minutes later, but it was saved by the Mooreville goalkeeper.
Wendler scored off of a nice cross from Ayala in the 29th minute to make it 3-0. Carmen Owens would later extend the lead to 4-0 when she broke free and beat the goalie one-on-one.
Mendoza made a run at the net and launched a shot early in the second half. Mooreville’s keeper deflected it with a diving save attempt, but it rolled past her. Harlee Wilson followed it up for the goal to put Pontotoc up 5-0 in the 48th minute. Mendoza scored the Lady Warriors’ sixth goal on a breakaway in the 54th minute. Pontotoc’s defense continued to put the clamps on the Lady Troopers, as they did not allow a shot on goal the entire game.
“We attacked the way we wanted to tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Justin Jensen. “We didn’t take advantage of all the ones we should have, but all-in-all it was a good way to start division play. I think we did a good job in the middle of getting the looks we wanted to up top, but we just have to do a better job of getting the ball in the back of the net.”
