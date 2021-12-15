PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors jumped out to an early lead and continued to pull away from North Pontotoc (4-7 overall, 1-1 in division) on Friday, winning 70-30.
PHS held a 15-4 lead after one quarter. Jamiya Bowen and Allie Beckley each had five points. Samya Brooks scored inside, and Molly Sansing drained a 3-pointer. Laura Cobb and Meekness Harvey recorded baskets for North.
After forcing a turnover, Bowen dished to Sadie Stegall for a transition layup to start the second. The Lady Vikings’ Envi Judon knocked down a free throw, and Mallory Robinson scored to cut it to a 10-point game, but the Lady Warriors finished out the half on a 24-5 run.
Bowen scored off the offensive glass, and Beckley found Sansing for another three. Bowen blocked a shot, leading to Beckley finding Sansing for a fast break layup. Stegall notched a basket on the next trip downcourt, and soon after Sansing drilled her third 3-pointer of the half. Brooks posted up and hit a short jump shot to make it 31-11 at the 1:49 mark. The Lady Warriors proceeded to close out the half with 10 points in the final two minutes. Kori Grace Ware drove and dished to Alayna Ball for a layup, and Beckley subsequently assisted another bucket by Ball. Riley Stanford scored inside, drawing a foul as well. Bowen then crashed the offensive glass for a putback on the ensuing free throw attempt. Beckley kissed a floater off the glass with 9 seconds left to give the Lady Warriors a 41-12 halftime lead. Gracie Corley had a pair of baskets during the run for the Lady Vikings, with Robinson adding a free throw.
Bowen, Beckley (3-pointer) and Brooks started out the second half with baskets before Corley hit a 3-pointer for North. North’s Robinson drove the baseline and hit a jumper, but Pontotoc continued to extend the lead by pouring in the next 11 points. Ella Hill and Ball connected from downtown, and Bowen knocked down a jumper in the lane. Beckley then drilled a three, with Robinson answering with a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings. Bowen scored twice to end the quarter, the latter a three-point play that made it 64-20 after three quarters.
Corley had six points in the final period for the Lady Vikings, with Bella Hayes also adding a driving basket and Emma Burk a pair of free throws. Sarahia Hurd scored four for Pontotoc, with Ball adding a deuce.
Bowen led the Lady Warriors with 18 points on the night. Beckley finished with 13 and Sansing 11. Gracie Corley had 13 points to lead North Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc girls play at Houston on Friday. North Pontotoc plays at New Albany on Friday.