The Pontotoc Lady Warriors did not drop a set last week on their way to a pair of wins over Itawamba AHS and Water Valley.
PHS traveled to Fulton last Tuesday, defeating the Lady Indians 3-0 by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19.
"We executed our offensive plays really well," Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor said. "Audrey Hamill lead the team with 12 kills, and De'Aisha Browner had 8. Scout Waldrop lead the way for us serving wise with 9 aces. Caroline Howard and De'Aisha Browner lead the way for us defensively with 21 and 23 digs."
On Thursday the Lady Warriors hosted Water Valley and won 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-16).
Browner recorded 9 kills and 16 digs, and Nowicki and Hamill added 8 kills apiece. Waldrop had 7 service aces, 12 assists and 18 digs. Howard had 6 aces, 24 digs and 9 assists.
"We were able to get our younger girls some playing time," McGregor said. "We executed really strong control of the ball from start to finish."