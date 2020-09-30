The Pontotoc Lady Warriors went 4-0 last week to continue their strong season, defeating Ripley, Shannon twice, and Mooreville in decisive fashion. With just two weeks left the regular season, the Lady Warriors have clearly established themselves as one of the top 4A teams in North Mississippi.
With a victory on Monday night (September 28) over Water Valley, the Lady Warriors are now 13-4 overall and 6-1 in Division 2-4A. They have won six straight matches (at press time).
Last Monday the Lady Warriors defeated Ripley 3-0 by scores of 25-9, 25-20 and 25-11. De'Aisha Browner recorded 8 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs and 6 service aces. Scout Waldrop had 10 assists, 11 digs, and 5 aces. Audrey Hamill notched 5 kills, 16 digs and 8 assists. Caroline Howard had 20 digs.
On Tuesday PHS played a doubleheader against Shannon and blew past the Lady Red Raiders. In the opening match a kill by Kensley Nowicki, ace by Scout Waldrop and kill by De'Aisha Browner gave Pontotoc a quick lead, and they never looked back. Shannon was able to briefly pull within one at 6-5 before the Lady Warriors ripped off a big run. Waldrop found an opening in the Lady Raider defense and tipped the ball over the net for a point. Waldrop then set Samya Brooks for an emphatic kill. An effective serve by Browner then led to another point, as did a Shannon service error. Mollie Rackley had a kill to make it 11-6. Waldrop had an ace on her first serve, and she would follow with two more during a 7-point scoring streak with her on serve.
Later in the set Nowicki had a kill to extend the lead to 21-9, followed by two consecutive aces by Olivia Gray. Gray served out the first set, which the Lady Warriors took by the score of 25-9.
The second set was a rout. Pontotoc scored the first seven points behind strong serving by Waldrop and a pair of kills from Browner. After Shannon got on the board, Browner set up Hamill for a kill, and Caroline Howard followed with two straight aces to make it 10-1. Howard served to a 15-1 lead, which the Lady Warriors reached when Waldrop set Browner for a big kill. Points from Brooks, Hamill, Howard and Sadie Stegall led to 25-4 win.
It was more competitive early in the third set, with Shannon staying within a few points against a Pontotoc lineup full of junior varsity players. However, the Lady Warriors gradually pulled away. PHS got good production at the net from Alayna Ball, who recorded four kills, as well as key plays by Holly Stewart (two kills), Ava Robbins (2 kills), Maggie Kimble (1 kill), Ariyauna Douglas (1 kill) and Katie Christian (1 kill). Robbins had a very good set serving as well, with four aces. Pontotoc closed out the set 25-12.
In the second matchup against Shannon, Pontotoc was even more dominant, winning 25-6, 25-7, 25-6.
On Thursday Pontotoc was again in Division 2-4A play, defeating Mooreville 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-6).