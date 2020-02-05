PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls finished off a second consecutive undefeated regular season in division play by thrashing Caledonia 74-25 at home on Friday night. Pontotoc defeated the Lady Feds by an average margin of 42.5 points in their two meetings this season and held them to 26.5 points per game.
The Lady Warriors (23-3) will enter the Division 2-4A Tournament February 10-14 at Itawamba Community College as the number one seed after a 10-0 divisional record.
Pontotoc scored the game’s first nine points. Sloan Sansing came up with a steal, which led to Samya Brooks hitting a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound. Caledonia turned the ball over in the backcourt, and Amber McCoy rolled in an easy basket as a result. Charleston Southern signee DeeDee Shephard pushed the tempo coast-to-coast for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the 3-point play at the foul line. Makayla Boyd then scored for the Lady Warriors.
Caledonia scored two straight baskets to briefly cut the deficit to five, but the Lady Warriors went on a 13-3 run. Boyd drained a 3-pointer, followed by a bucket from Sky Vaughn. Allie Beckley fired a long pass ahead to Shephard for a layup, and Sansing ended the first quarter with back to back 3-pointers to make it 22-7.
The hot shooting continued in the second, with Shephard burying a pair of 3-pointers to start things off. Shephard grabbed a steal, driving to the basket and dishing to Beckley for layup. The Lady Warriors immediately forced another Caledonia turnover, leading to a Vaughn basket. Vaughn followed that with a 3-pointer of her own. Sloan Sansing fed a pass to Brooks in the post, who was fouled and made both shots. Boyd drove the lane for two, McCoy got open for a layup on an inbounds play, and Shephard scored again to extend the lead to 43-15 at halftime.
Shephard began the second half by assisting a low post basket by Brooks and drilling two more threes. Brooks scored on a fast break off of an assist from Jadyn Spears, and Spears drove for a layup after a Caledonia turnover. After Vaughn hit a free throw to make it 56-18, Pontotoc got two more baskets from Brooks, a steal and transition layup from Spears, and 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer from Shephard to make it 65-21.
Makayla Boyd opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Riley Stanford, McCoy and Olivia Gray also had baskets to finish out the game.
Shephard led the Lady Warriors with 22 points, while Brooks finished with 12 points and Boyd 10.
Earlier in the week PHS defeated Itawamba AHS 72-44 in a Tuesday road game.