PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (22-4) continued their dominant play in Region 2-4A with an 86-38 win over the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians last Tuesday. Angela Middleton and Sky Vaughn led the attack with 19 points apiece, as Pontotoc jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never relinquished it.
“I was really pleased with our senior leadership tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. “Sky, Angela and Makayla all stepped up and gave us some really good minutes.”
Angela Middleton scored nine points early in the first quarter, as she paced the Lady Warriors to a 14-3 lead. Makayla Boyd and Sky Vaughn knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers a few minutes later to give Pontotoc a 22-7 lead.
Seven different players scored for Pontotoc in the second quarter. Middleton added three more points to give her 12 points in the first half. Allie Beckley knocked down four free throws. Vaughn and Boyd added four points as well. Samya Brooks, Molly Sansing and Riley Stanford also scored, and Pontotoc built a commanding 42-21 lead at halftime.
“I thought we did a good job handling the ball as a team,” said coach Heard. “It is hard for Allie to handle the ball all night, and I thought our other guards showed that they are up to the challenge if someone tries to press us.”
Sky Vaughn added eight points to her line, and Samya Brooks got it going after missing time in the first half due to foul trouble. She scored nine of her twelve points in the third quarter to help Pontotoc extend their lead to 70-33. Aniyah Reed hit three 3-pointers, and Sadie Stegall knocked added another one from behind the arc, in the fourth quarter, to finish off the Lady Indians.
Later in the week the Lady Warriors defeated Caledonia 72-24 on Friday and Rogers, Alabama 56-35 at the Robertson's Sportswear Challenge on Saturday. Pontotoc has now won 15 straight games dating back to December 8.