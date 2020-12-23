PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors played well as a unit and moved the ball crisply in a convincing 65-31 win over visiting Mooreville last Tuesday.
Samya Brooks scored a game-high 22 points and both Sky Vaughn and Makayla Boyd added a dozen.
The Women of the Tribe gashed the Lady Troopers with a 23-9 first period en route to their tenth win.
Brooks scored just after the opening tip off of a steal. Brooks swatted away a Lady Trooper shot on the defensive end, and Angela Middleton pulled up with a hesitation dribble and drove strong to the basket for two as part of the Lady Warriors’ opening salvo.
Mooreville’s Meredith Hits dished to LuLu Frances for a bucket for an early Lady Troopers’ score.
Boyd nabbed a steal for the Lady Warriors and kicked ahead to Beckley, who dished to Vaughn for a nice combo bucket. The Women of the Tribe then moved the ball sharply around the perimeter, ending with Beckley launching a pass cross ourt to Boyd for a 3-pointer, as Pontotoc opened a 10-3 lead.
Boyd grabbed a steal and her teammates rewarded her by working the ball back to her on the offensive end for a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and after Riley Stanford put back an offensive rebound the Lady Warriors led 15-5.
Carlee Collins added a bucket for the Lady Troopers. Brooks answered with a pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks, plus a foul shot, giving Pontotoc a 23-9 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Middleton knifed in for a nifty bucket to open the second period. Allie Grace Bounds sank a 3-pointer for the Lady Troopers, part of her team-leading 15 points.
Vaughn spotted a seam in the Mooreville defense and drove to the basket for a score. The Lady Warriors took a 32-22 lead into the locker room.
Middleton found Brooks with a nice pass inside for a score to open the third period. Boyd’s 3-pointer pushed Pontotoc ahead 39-24. A 3-pointer from Beckley and a pair of scores from Vaughn, the last as the buzzer sounded to end the period, gave the Women of the Tribe a comfortable 50-29 lead.
Vaughn opened the final frame with a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup, and an offensive put-back from Stanford helped seal an eventual 34-point victory.
"Early on in the season we were playing some new faces and the more games we play the better our chemistry is getting," said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "Hopefully we can keep building in the right direction and have a strong finish to the season."
On Friday the Lady Warriors took on Starkville, coming away with a thrilling 53-52 victory to improve to 11-4 on the season. Allie Beckley hit a baseline floater with 5 seconds left for the win. The Lady Warriors had three players in double figures: Vaughn (15), Beckley (13) and Brooks (11).