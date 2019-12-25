MOOREVILLE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors were simply too much for an overmatched Mooreville team, as PHS won 68-31 on the road last Tuesday night.
Pontotoc took an early 3-0 lead on a trey from DeeDee Shephard, who followed with a floater. Ally Grace Bounds got Mooreville on the board with a layup before Shephard slashed to the hoop, dishing off to Samya Brooks for an easy two. Brooks scored again to make it 9-3.
Bounds recorded another Mooreville bucket, but Sloan Sansing answered with a 3-pointer for the Lady Warriors, followed by a Sky Vaughn steal and breakaway layup. Brooks then got open up for another inside basket. The Lady Troopers pulled within 16-11 on a 3-pointer, but the Lady Warriors scored the final six points of the quarter to lead 22-11. Shephard buried a 3-pointer, Allie Beckley knocked down a free throw and Brooks recorded her fourth basket of the opening period.
Brooks chipped in two more shots for Pontotoc early in the second. The Lady Warriors continued to build their lead. Angela Middleton scored seven points in the final three and a half minutes of the quarter, the final basket coming when Jadyn Spears drove and kicked it back out to her for a 3-pointer. Spears then found a seam in the defense and rolled in a layup for Pontotoc for their final points of the first half. The Lady Warriors went into the locker room with a 37-18 lead.
PHS continued their dominance in the third, outscoring the Lady Troopers 18-3 to go up 55-21.
Pontotoc would take their starters out for the fourth. Riley Stanford scored on a layup following a Mooreville turnover for the quarter's first points. Junior Makayla Boyd scored the Lady Warriors' next nine points on a pair of driving layups, a 3-pointer and two free throws. Sadie Stegall hit a shot for the final Pontotoc bucket of the night, as the Lady Warriors won by a margin of 37.
Brooks finished 19 points to pace Pontotoc. Shephard and Middleton each added 10.