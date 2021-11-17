NETTLETON- The Pontotoc girls had a dominant night on the pitch last Thursday, blasting an overmatched Nettleton squad 13-0 on the road.
PHS got on the board in the opening minute of action when Harlee Wilson found an open Paola Gomez for a goal. Seconds later a shot from Kareli Mendoza found the back of the net.
Gomez later followed up a deflection for her second goal of the night, and a corner kick led to a goal by Cindy Martinez. Mikayla Wendler passed to Wilson, who scored to make it 5-0. Wilson subsequently scored a second time. She then assisted a goal from Mendoza, followed by another assist to Shelby Tigner, who made it 8-0. Amayah Pinson scored unassisted, and Martinez found Wendler, who netted a final first half goal to make it 10-0.
The Lady Warriors continued their scoring barrage in the second half. Mendoza passed to Pinson, who scored on a rocket from just inside the box. Mendoza got the ball in the midfield and made a long run to the goal, winning the one-on-one battle with the keeper to extend the lead to 12-0 and give herself a hat trick for the night. Off of an assist by Tigner, Olivia Hamblin angled a shot over the keeper’s head into the right corner of the net, which resulted in the game being called.
“We really wanted to work on crossing and finishing, and I think we scored most of our goals that way,” said Pontotoc coach Justin Jensen. “So it was a fun night, and we got a lot of work in.”