The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (18-3) more than doubled the offensive output of their visitors from Lee County in a 65-31 win over Mooreville last Tuesday.
Sky Vaughn led PHS with 15 points, while Sloan Sansing finished with 12 points and Samya Brooks 10.
Kara Hayes gave the Lady Troopers the game’s first score, but Pontotoc answered resoundingly.
Amber McCoy put back an offensive rebound to start the Lady Warriors’ barrage. Sky Vaughn worked an interior pass to Angela Middleton for a score. DeeDee Shephard grabbed a steal and layup, and the women of the tribe set off on the war path.
Pontotoc played stingy perimeter defense, denying Mooreville any chance of getting inside. Forced to shoot from a distance, Ally Grace Bounds hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Troopers, but it was a finger in the dam.
McCoy got the ball ahead to Shephard for a deuce, and Sloan Sansing grabbed a steal. Consecutive scores by Vaughn helped the Lady Warriors bust open a 17-7 lead at the end of the first period.
Allie Beckley took a hard charge midway through the second period, as Pontotoc continued denying Mooreville easy scores. Sloan Sansing drilled one of her four 3-pointers of the game, as the women of the tribe pulled ahead 26-9.
Shephard drove the length of the floor, drew the defenders to her, then dished to Brooks for an easy layup.
Point guard Jadyn Spears broke baseline and hit a pretty, running scoop. Vaughn commanded the length of the floor for a layup, as the Lady Warriors took a convincing 42-14 lead into halftime.
Coach Kyle Heard left his starters in to start the second half, as Spears found Vaughn in the paint for a deuce midway through the third period. Middleton went coast-to-coast for a layup, and Beckley did the same, and the the Lady Warriors held a commanding 51-22 lead heading into the final frame.
Mooreville’s Emily Martin scored a bucket, then snapped a nice pass into Carley Sullivan for another score, but the die was cast. Heard subbed out with three minutes remaining, and the starters sat down to thunderous applause.
The Lady Troopers' Meredith Hitt lobbed a nice pass into Carley Sullivan for a basket-plus-foul shot, then took it herself for a score, swooping in from the guard position. Emily Garcia nailed a 3-pointer, and Pontotoc junior Makayla Boyd added a score on a strong inside play to seal the victory.
On Friday Pontotoc thrashed Caledonia 64-28 in a road game to improve to 6-0 in Division 2-4A play.
On Saturday the Lady Warriors rallied for a 57-56 victory over Germantown in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County. Pontotoc closed the game on a 10-1 run. Amber McCoy hauled in a pass from Jadyn Spears and hit the game-winning layup with 2.6 seconds remaining, leading to McCoy garnering the Most Valuable Player honor. Brooks led Pontotoc with 15 points. Vaughn added 13 points and McCoy 12 points.