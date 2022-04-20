Between senior night and clenching the Division 2-4A title, the Lady Warriors had plenty to celebrate Thursday night with their 6-1 victory over the Ripley Lady Tigers.
The night kicked off celebrating the accomplishments of Lady Warriors seniors Allie Beckley and Lexi Rogers.
Once underway, Pontotoc's ace, Averi Bridgman, stepped into the circle, and after two, quick strikeouts and a popup, the Lady Warriors stepped up to bat. Lead-off batter and recent ICC signee Allie Beckley laid down a bunt and turned a Lady Tiger error into a double. After stealing third, Beckley made it home off Addison Owen’s single to center. A double, courtesy of Channing Lane, brought Owen home, giving the Lady Warriors an early 2-0 lead at the end of the first.
The Lady Tigers responded in the top of the second with a host of hits bringing home Kassie McKenzie, to momentarily close the gap to 2-1.
Beckley made it around again in the bottom of the second, putting the Lady Warriors back up by two headed into the third. The score remained locked through the third and top of the fourth at 3-1. Kelsy Spears started off the bottom of the fourth for the Lady Warriors by earning a walk, followed by a single from Ella Hill. A sacrifice bunt from Beckley advanced her teammates into scoring a position, and a well-placed slap over the head of the Lady Tiger shortstop from Joryie McKnight picked up both runners, leaving the Lady Warriors at a comfortable 5-1 lead headed into the fifth.
The Lady Warriors hustled in the field, and Ella Hill made a tough catch, to help Bridgman though a smooth top of the fifth. Lexi Rogers sent one sailing to left-center for a double, and she was quickly picked up by Spears, who nailed a double to center. That gave the Lady Warriors a 6-1 lead heading into the sixth.
Bridgman was still throwing strong in the top of the sixth, striking out a pair in yet another shutdown inning. The Lady Tigers squared up a couple of pitches to start the final frame, but Rogers and Owen were right there on defense to make the grabs. Bridgman put an exclamation mark on the end of the game with another strikeout.
Bridgman had yet another dominant performance, allowing just one run on one hit and fanning eight in a complete game.
The Lady Warriors banged out 11 hits, with McKnight leading with a 3-4 performance at the plate.
Coach Michael Wildmon said he was happy to see the girls finish the regular season strong.
"I'm proud of these girls' determination this season," said Wildmon. "I'm excited to be able to send our seniors, Allie and Lexi, out by winning the division. We've talked all season about taking things one game at a time, and I'm excited to see what these girls can do next."
The Lady Warriors scheduled an extra game against East Union on Thursday. As champs they get a first-round playoff bye and will play either Caledonia or Yazoo City in the following round, on April 29.