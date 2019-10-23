NEW ALBANY –New Albany (22-9) defeated Pontotoc (20-12) in straight sets- 25-20, 25-11, 25-19- in the first round of the 4A playoffs last Thursday to end an excellent season for the Lady Warriors.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls this year,” said Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor. “We reached twenty wins this season, and that something that has never been done before.”
A playoff win would have added another chapter in the story of the program's best season, but the Lady Bulldogs were too tough to handle. New Albany jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set. Samya Brooks picked up a kill early on to help the Lady Warriors. De’Aisha Browner added a kill as well to cut into the Lady Bulldogs' lead at 9-4. The set would end up tied at 11-11 and 17-17, but New Albany ended the set on an 8-3 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
New Albany opened up the second set with an 8-0 run and then tacked on a 5-0 run after a few unforced errors by Pontotoc to pull ahead 13-4. Abigail Anderson had two kills in the set and Pontotoc cut the lead to 18-11, but New Albany went on a 7-0 run to take a 2-0 advantage in the match. The Lady Bulldogs continued playing well and finished out the match to advance after winning a competitive third set 25-19.
“I love every one of these girls, and they worked hard the entire season,” said coach McGregor. “They met every challenge we faced head on, and we left it all on the court this year."