Pontotoc trailed most of the way against Moss Point in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals Monday, and, after falling behind by double digits late in the game the Lady Warriors fought all the back to give themselves a chance to win.
Senior Robyn Lee helped Moss Point survive the Lady Warriors' rally for a 42-39 win.
Pontotoc cut an 11-point deficit to three points in a span of 84 seconds late in the fourth quarter. And then it was a one-point game, 40-39, with 22 seconds left.
Lee, a Louisiana Tech signee, hit two free throws with eight seconds left to seal the win.
“I just felt like we couldn’t blow it. It was close,” Lee said. “Last year we lost, and the feeling of defeat is unbearable.”
Last season, Moss Point (25-7) lost to Ripley in the semifinals. They get a rematch at 5 p.m. on Thursday when the teams meet at Ole Miss for the 4A championship. Moss Point will be seeking its first state title.
Lee was the offensive star in a game heavily defined by defense. She scored 25 points, including 16 in the second half.
But Lee aided Pontotoc’s comeback, committing back-to-back turnovers. What had been a 37-26 lead at the 2:42 mark shrank to 37-34 after Angela Middleton’s jumper with 1:18 left.
DeeDee Shephard hit three free throws to make it 39-37 with 33 seconds left, and then Lee hit one of two free throws. Samya Brooks hit a short jumper on Pontotoc’s ensuing possession.
Pontotoc struggled offensively from the outset, scoring just four points in the first quarter. Its two best scoring threats, Brooks and Shephard, were held to a combined 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting.
“We missed some easy ones, and we got down on ourselves, and they hit a couple big shots in response,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “We stayed a little down on ourselves a little too long.”
Middleton scored 16 for Pontotoc.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Moss Point used a 13-2 run to open up a 32-21 lead early in the fourth.
Point Maker: Lee made 8 of 20 shots from the field.
Talking Point: “We fought. If we could’ve just fought like that a little earlier, I think we’ve probably got a different outcome right now.” – Heard
Pontotoc 70, Choctaw Central 61
DeeDee Shephard and Samya Brooks gave the Pontotoc girls a late lead, and the Lady Warriors held on for dear life. Shephard and Brooks combined for 38 points, as Pontotoc beat Choctaw Central 70-61 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 4A basketball state tournament held at Mississippi Valley State University to advance to Monday's semifinal.
“I told them before the game, whoever wanted it more and whoever had more heart was going to win the game,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “We dug down and we got it done.”
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half, and were tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter and 33-33 at halftime. Shephard got into early foul trouble and sat most of the half, so Brooks carried the weight.
She scored 15 in the half.
“When Samya wants to tote the load, she can tote the load,” Heard said. “She didn’t get to take much of a break tonight and played huge minutes.”
To open up the third quarter, Shephard entered back in and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Pontotoc up six, then the Lady Warriors pushed that lead to 56-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Choctaw Central (28-5) went on a 11-2 run to cut the lead to thee points in the last minute of the game, but Angela Middleton had a layup and free throw and Shephard hit three free throws in the last 30 seconds to secure the win.