(PONTOTOC)--Brother Ken Hester calls it out loud and strong, and when Stevie Wonder’s “Singed, Sealed, Delivered,” blasts over the speakers, it’s time for Lady Warrior Nation to swing those tomahawks and howl the War Chant toward the harvest moon.
The Women of the Tribe thumped Shannon at home on Tuesday (25-8, 25-10, and 25-6), and the teppe was rocking, but the week kinda fizzled.
The Lady Warriors went on the road and bested defending state 2A champs Walnut last Monday. It was a statement win against a worthy opponent. Coming home, the Warrior Women quickly dispatched 2-4A division opponent Shannon last Tuesday.
The late, mid-season pendulum swings, and a home loss to the scrappy Kossuth Lady Aggies last Thursday ended the Lady Warriors’ week on a down note. It was the Lady Warriors' second loss to Kossuth. (Pontotoc lost to Kossuth in an early season jamboree at Pontotoc). The loss wasn’t devastating, but it wasn’t the triumphant roar the Women of the Tribe want as they look forward to a playoff run. It was a non-division loss, and Kossuth is tough. They're 17-3. They lost to Belmont, and twice to their division opponent Alcorn Central.
The Lady's Warriors' home defeat was a learning experience, according to Coach Annie McGregor.
“Kossuth is a really good team, and well coached, and not to take anything away from them, but that was our third game of the week, and we were tired,” said McGregor, who is coaching even while on maternity leave.
The Lady Warriors scheduled matches against top quality teams to keep themselves sharp, McGregor said.
“Early in the season, we played bigger schools, like Tupelo, Belmont, and New Albany, and, down the stretch we’re playing Kossuth, and Walnut,because there are lots of really competitive 2 and 3A schools in our area,” said McGregor. “We want to play the best in our area. You don’t get better by playing weak teams.”
Kossuth whooped up on the Lady Warriors on Thursday, but the loss might prove instructive as the postseason nears, McGregor said.
“I saw a lot of things last night,” McGregor said, after the Kossuth match. “We really need to focus on our blocking, and making sure we can put the ball down. We had some really good touches, but we need to make sure our blocks are going down, and not right in front of us, on the other side of the net.”
The Lady Warriors have a deep, reliable bench. Alayna Ball has made her presence felt as a strong underclassman, bringing big athletic skill. Katie Christian plays much bigger than her size in the middle, subbing as libero. Senior utility player Scout Waldrop adds a jolt of energy whenever she checks in, and her crafty setting and smart play adds depth to the Lady Warriors’ game. Sadie Stegall, Caroline Howard, Samya Brooks, and Audrey Hamill play consistently, hard, and well.
The Lady Warriors feel good about their playoff situation, but they want to keep their foot on the gas and continue improving, McGregor said.
“If we were complacent, and not playing our best volleyball, that would be a problem,” McGregor said. “That’s not where we’re at. I told our girls that we need to learn from this and we will.
As of this article, the Lady Warriors went on the road for a non-division tune-up win against Oxford Regent High School on Monday, then prepared to face division opponent Caledonia again on Tuesday (28th), to whom they lost in a scorching, five-set slug-fest on Sept. 7. It was the Lady Warriors’ first division loss. Pontotoc took the first two sets, 25-20, and 25-23, but Caledonia found their rhythm and bested the home team in the final three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 15-12.
"I told the girls that this is our big week," said McGregor. "We were in a smilar situation last year. We had to go down to Caledonia and beat them, and that's what we did, in four sets."Earlier this year they beat us in five sets, so, we can beat them in three sets, or four sets, and I think we win the tie-breaker."
After Tuesday's match against the Lady Cavaliers, Pontotoc will have one division match remaining, a home showdown against Itawamba AHS on Sept. 9. The Lady Warriors soundly defeated them on the road on Sept. 9.
Pontotoc is 14-5 overall on the season, and 5-1 in division 2-4A.
The first matches of the MHSAA playoffs are on Oct. 12.