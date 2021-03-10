The Pontotoc Lady Warriors softball team had a busy weekend, playing four games Friday and Saturday and going 2-2.
On Friday at Oxford PHS only managed three hits in a 3-1 loss to Grenada. Pontooc held an early 1-0 lead after a first inning RBI single by Alexia Rogers, but the Lady Chargers scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings to come out on top.
That same night they picked up a 13-2 victory over Cleveland Central. In the first inning the Lady Warriors put seven runs on the board. After scoring on an error, Sky Vaughn drove in a run with a base hit. Rogers had a two-run single. Ella Lilly added RBI single, and Avery Bridgman drove in a run with a groundout before another run came across via an error. Pontotoc scored the remainder of their runs in the second. Vaughn smacked an RBI double. Lilly had another RBI base knock and Bridgman another RBI groundout. Ella Lilly's fly ball was dropped, resulted in another run. Joryie McKnight finished off the scoring with a 2-run double.
On Saturday the Lady Warriors fell short 7-6 in a down-to-the-wire game against Amory. Pontotoc was down 3-2 in the sixth inning before pulling ahead 4-3 on RBI doubles by Vaughn and Channing Lane. They added two more in the top of the seventh when McKnight drove in a run with a single and Jaycie Walkder plated another with a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 6-3. However, Amory responded with a 4-run bottom of the seventh to win on a walk-off hit.
The Lady Warriors then beat Hatley 3-2. Pontotoc trailed 2-0 before plating the decisive three runs in the fifth inning. Channing Lane brought home Allie Beckley and McKnight with a single, and Kelsy Spears doubled to plate Lane. Bridgman went the entire way in the circle for the Lady Warriors, striking out nine batters.