By Jonathan Wise
PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors roared out of the gates and held off a late rally from rival South Pontotoc Friday to pick up a hard-fought division win.
PHS controlled the opening tip, with Ella Hill driving downcourt for a layup. Jamyia Bowen blocked a shot on the defensive end, leading to a runner from senior point guard Allie Beckley. Anna Brooke Sullivan knocked down two free throws, which would prove to be the only points of the opening quarter for the Lady Cougars. Ella Hill hit a 3-pointer, and Samya Brooks posted up and scored off the glass to put Pontotoc up 11-2 and force a timeout. Molly Sansing then drilled a 3-pointer. Sadie Stegall had the last points of the quarter for the Lady Warriors. She hustled to chase down a long offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then got open for a 3-pointer that put PHS up 17-2.
Rebekah Pilcher started off the second quarter with a 3-pointer for South. Bowen answered with a jump shot for Ponotoc, and Pilcher subsequently hit a jumper of her own. The Lady Cougars’ offense shook off the rust, with both Maggie Ross and Sydney Brazil connecting on 3-pointers over the next few minutes. After Brazil’s three cut the deficit to 9, the Lady Warriors scored nine of the next 11 points. Brooks hit two free throws, and Beckley nailed an off-the-dribble three. Beckley got to the foul line and made the first shot. The second did not fall, but Bowen crashed the offensive glass for a putback and drew a foul, completing the 3-point play at the charity stripe to push the lead to 31-15 at the 3:26 mark.
A jumper and two free throws from Pilcher and a 3-pointer from Brazil made it a 10-point game with 1:48 to play in the half. Maggie Gaspard converted two free throws to cut it to 8, but Pontotoc closed out the half strong with seven straight points from Bowen, including a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer at the buzzer that pushed the lead to 39-24 at the half.
Pontotoc narrowly outscored South 12-11 in the third, as the Lady Cougars were unable to make headway. The Lady Warriors got a pair of baskets from Beckley and one each from Bowen and Stegall, while Brooks had four points. Brazil nailed a 3-pointer for South, while Pilcher and Gaspard each recorded a pair of buckets.
Brooks scored on a physical drive and layup to open the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 53-35. Pontotoc, however, would go cold from that point, only connecting with another field goal in the final half minute. Meanwhile, the Lady Cougars heated up. Sullivan had a basket in the paint, followed by a pair of Laila Houpt free throws and a 3-pointer by Pilcher that cut the PHS lead to nine with 3:20 to go. Two more 3-pointers from Pilcher trimmed it to 55-50 with 1:11 to play. However, the rally came up just short. Brooks made 4 of 4 free throws, and Beckley added another to push the lead back to 10 at 60-50 with 31 seconds remaining. Brooks scored Pontotoc’s final points on a layup with 14 seconds left.
“I really challenged the girls to start faster and with more intensity, and we did that,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. “We built a nice lead, but I think we got a little comfortable. We were still playing hard, but our intensity and focus dwindled. Overall, I was pleased. They are a good team and did some things to make it hard on us. We had some girls really step up and get some jobs done today.”
Brooks led Pontotoc with 22 points. Beckley and Bowen were also in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively. Pilcher paced South Pontotoc with 22 points.
“We just never got in a rhythm offensively in the first quarter,” said South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “We finally settled down in the second quarter and started playing, but you can’t give a team like Pontotoc a 15-point lead and not have an uphill battle the whole time. We fought back. I was proud of the kids in the fourth quarter, but we’ve just got to play a balanced game.”