NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors started to pull away late in the first half and went on to win handily over Horn Lake 73-54 at the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic last Monday.
Both teams matched each other blow for blow in the first quarter. Allie Beckley fired a long pass ahead to a streaking Sky Vaughn for a layup to get Pontotoc on the board. Indiya Bowen scored for the Lady Eagles, followed by a 3-pointer from Talayeh Lipford. Vaughn had another bucket for PHS, but Lipford buried another three to put Horn Lake up 8-4.
After a missed free throw, Angela Middleton corralled an offensive rebound and scored. Middleton then drove to the hoop for a lay-in after a pump fake to tie things up. Horn Lake proceeded to regain the lead after capitalizing on a turnover. Allie Beckley got to the foul line and hit both shots, and Mollie Sansing found an open Samya Brooks under the basket for two to give the Lady Warriors the lead. The Lady Eagles tied it 12-12 when they scored with 13 seconds left in the quarter.
Sansing connected on a 3-pointer early in the second quarter for Pontotoc. A pair of threes from Bowen soon allowed Horn Lake to grab a slight 18-17 edge, but Sansing drilled another shot from downtown to put the Lady Warriors up 20-18 at the 5:35 mark.
The Lady Warriors corralled a loose ball after a missed free throw, leading to a Angela Middleton bucket that made it 24-20. Horn Lake scored to cut the deficit to 24-22 before the Lady Warriors ended the half on an 11-2 run.
Riley Stanford began the spurt by scoring inside for Pontotoc. Stanford then beat her defender downcourt, with Beckley finding her for a layup. Brooks posted up and found the bottom of the net, drawing a foul and completing the old fashioned three at the charity stripe. After a quick defensive stop, Pontotoc pushed the ball downcourt, and Beckley finished with a layup. Beckley closed out the half by finding a cutting Vaughn for a layup to put the Lady Warriors up 35-24.
Brooks scored off of a Beckley assist to get PHS started in the second half. Brooks hit two free throws, and they held a 39-29 lead after a couple of baskets by Horn Lake. Middleton scored, followed by nice pass from Vaughn to Brooks for a layup. Brooks got open on the low block on an inbounds play for another two to extend the lead to 45-29.
A little later Stanford ran the floor for a basket. Sansing then dove the baseline and executed a nice dish to Brooks, who scored off the glass to give herself 10 points in the quarter. Pontotoc extended the lead to 19 twice late in the third on a 3-pointer from Sansing and pair of free throws from Stanford. Stanford would record the final Lady Warrior basket of the quarter as well, but a strong finish to the quarter from the Lady Eagles with a trio of 3-pointers pulled them back within 10 at 56-46.
Any momentum change was short-lived, however, with the Lady Warriors going on a 13-5 run in the fourth quarter that clinched an eventual 19-point victory.
Brooks led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 20 points. Stanford finished with 12 points, Vaughn 11 and Sansing 9.