Errors, errors errors, and strikeouts, a coach’s nightmare. That spelled defeat for the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars on April 11, the first in an important 2-game series. (Game two was rained out Thursday, and the makeup date is yet to be announced). It also meant a victory for the Pontotoc Lady Warriors on April 11, in Springville, as Pontotoc took a convincing victory, 12-2.
The Lady Cougars were coming off a big win against Hoston, which launched them into first place in the division, but three errors in the first inning against Pontotoc cost them, and gave the Lady Warriors a 5-0 lead.
Pontotoc's ace, Averi Bridgman, fanned 12 and gave up only two hits and one walk. A dominant performance. The Lady Warriors banged out 12 hits.
South’s ace Carlee Dunlap was in the circle, but she didn’t get much help in the first inning.
Pontotoc’s Jazz Cuellar and Joryire McKnight reached in the first inning. Channing Lane got a single up the middle and Sadie Stegall hit an RBI ground out for a 3-0 lead.
Ella Hill put the ball in play, and South Pontotoc errors allowed another run to score, making the score 4-0.
Kelsy Spears put the ball in play, and yet another South error plated another run, 5-0, headed into the bottom of the first.
Mary Hays hit a one- out double followed by an infield single by Maddie Holcomb. That set up Kylinn Carlise. Kylinn glanced one off the top of the left field fence, narrowly missing a home run, and plated the first South run.
It wasn’t nearly enough, as Pontotoc dominated in every aspect of the game.
Pontotoc senior Sadie Stegall blasted a solo homer to staightaway center in the sixth.
Pontotoc’s coach, Michael Wildmon, was encouraged by his team’s performance.
“South and Houton and us are still 5-2,” said Wildmon. “It’s still a toss up, and North could still win out and be 6-4 and cause more cause chaos.”
South’s coach, Adam Patterson, was disappointed.
“We didn’t play attack softball,” said Patterson. “We let them attack us, and it showed. They came to win and deserved to win the game. We have to regroup and get ready for game two.”
