Joyrie McKnight slides

Pontotoc's Joyrie McKnight slides home under the tag of South Pontotoc catcher Kilynn Carlisle in the Lady Warriors' 12-2 win on April 11. Game two was rained out Thursday night and will be made up. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Errors, errors errors, and strikeouts, a coach’s nightmare. That spelled defeat for the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars on April 11, the first in an important 2-game series. (Game two was rained out Thursday, and the makeup date is yet to be announced). It also meant a victory for the Pontotoc Lady Warriors on April 11, in Springville, as Pontotoc took a convincing victory, 12-2.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you